GardaWorld Wants to Buy G4S

CBJ — GardaWorld, the world’s largest privately owned security company, is looking to acquire British-based rival G4S for about $4 billion. As of now, G4S has not acknowledged the overtones from GardaWorld to buy it.

GardaWorld, with headquarters in Montreal, seems determined to see the deal through to completion. It’s widely believed that the silence coming from G4S has less to do with the idea of being sold as it does feeling that the offer from GardaWorld undervalues the company. If the ante is upped, there’s a very good chance negotiations will begin.

G4S, which employs more than 500,000 people in 85 countries, said its financial performance has been “particularly resilient” since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

