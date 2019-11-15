GCT Deltaport Welcomes First Shore Powered Vessel at Roberts Bank

Delta, BC, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCT Canada was proud to welcome the MSC Meline as the first vessel to use GCT Deltaport’s Shore Power system on November 14, 2019. Completed in early 2019, this transformative technology allows vessels to plug into the clean electrical power grid at GCT Deltaport and turn off their auxiliary diesel engines while docked. This eliminates up to 95 tonnes of air pollutants per vessel – equivalent to removing 20 vehicles off the road for one year.



This collaboration was enabled through the Government of Canada Shore Power Technology for Ports program and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, each contributing $3.4 million, for a total investment of $6.8 million. GCT provided auxiliary project implementation support as part of GCT Canada’s efforts to increase its competitiveness and deliver on its Global Commitment to sustainability.



“Through this collaboration, we are helping protect our environment and community by encouraging vessels with the newest and greenest technology to call on GCT Deltaport,” says Doron Grosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Container Terminals Inc. “We are pleased to see our customers’ vessels utilize the shore power provided at GCT Deltaport and thank our partners, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and Transport Canada for helping make Port of Vancouver the most sustainable in the world.”



“Idling ships can contribute to air pollution and climate change, important issues for the marine transportation industry. As a Canada Port Authority, we’re mandated to protect the environment and consider communities that neighbour the port, while ensuring port infrastructure is in place to handle our country’s expected growth in trade. Shore power is one of the ways we’re taking action to reduce air emissions and promote the use of renewable energy for ships. This is the fourth shore power installation at the Port of Vancouver, and the second at a container terminal. We, along with our project partners, will continue to seek ways to reduce air emissions from ships, reduce ship noise and improve air quality for terminal employees and neighbouring communities.” Robin Silvester, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority



“GCT Deltaport’s shore power system benefits are far-reaching in reducing global carbon emissions. Locally the benefits include reduced ship idling and noise, and improved air quality. We appreciate the ongoing efforts of the port community to improve livability for Delta citizens.” Mayor George Harvie, City of DeltaBackgroundEach connection reduces greenhouse gases, equivalent to taking 20 cars off the road for one year. Shore power reduces fuel consumption of container ships while at berth by allowing auxiliary engines to shut down and the ship to be powered by the electrical grid, predominantly hydroelectric based, resulting in lower greenhouse gas and air quality emissionsOver time, as more ships can connect to this technology, and as those ships grow in size and more terminals offer connections, the emission reduction benefits will grow.Shore power reduces noise associated with ship engines.Shore power is a clean technology that enables ships that are fitted with the necessary technical apparatus to shut down auxiliary engines and connect to the land-based electrical grid.Shore power capability qualifies a ship calling at GCT Deltaport for the EcoAction program, providing discounted harbour dues rates charged by the Vancouver Port Authority and opportunities to be recognized with the Blue Circle Award.About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @BigShipReady to find out more about GCT.AttachmentsGCT-9972GCT-6404GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

+1 604 267 5102

media@globalterminals.com



