GCT New York Welcomes Wan Hai Lines’ First Service Between Asia and East Coast of North America

Staten Island, New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GCT USA, at its GCT New York terminal, proudly welcomed the largest Intra-Asia carrier, Wan Hai Lines, to our facilities with the arrival of the Cape Mayor on July 30, 2021. The Cape Mayor is the first vessel call of Wan Hai Lines’ new independent weekly service between Asia and the East Coast of North America. The around the world AA7 service is Wan Hai Line’s first to call the East Coast and originates from Taipei, calling at ­Xiamen, Shekou, Cai Mep, New York, Savannah, and back to Taipei. The service will operate with ten container vessels ranging from 2800 to 4000 TEUs, with plans to upsize in the future based on demand.

Amid high-growth container trade, customers are looking for new, alternative approaches to meet growing demand with trustworthy services. GCT New York’s customer-focused terminal and best-in-class service levels are attracting new business to the Port of New York and New Jersey and providing cargo owners with reliable options.

GCT New York’s strategic location on Staten Island is the only remaining major marine terminal in New York State. It offers seamless access to major consumer markets in New York City and New Jersey, plus on-dock rail service to reach inland destinations. The terminal is known for providing best-in-class service, high productivity, and reliably fast truck turn times.

Ranking in the top ten among ocean carriers worldwide, Wan Hai remains true to its corporate philosophy of Customer First, Full Participation, Environmental Protection & Business Continuity. “In keeping with our corporate spirit of quality service, teamwork, and growth, Wan Hai continuously strives to enhance service coverage to meet the rising demand of our customers,” said the company. “Having served the West Coast for over 20 years, Wan Hai is excited for the opportunity to expand its service to the East Coast. This new East Coast North America service, calling at GCT New York, will provide Wan Hai the ability to provide increased options and better transit times for our customers, and we look forward to working closely with GCT USA.”

“GCT New York is proud to attract new business to the Port of New York and New Jersey. This partnership with Wan Hai Lines underscores that GCT New York is handling demand effectively and providing solutions for customers,” said John Atkins, President of GCT USA. “GCT is ready to meet the evolving needs of today’s supply chain and to extend our industry-leading service to Wan Hai Lines and their customers.”

“We are delighted to welcome Wan Hai Lines to the Port of New York and New Jersey, as well as Wan Hai’s new weekly container service to the GCT New York terminal located on Staten Island,” said Sam Ruda, director of the Port of New York and New Jersey. “This new direct service linking Taiwan, south China and Vietnam to our port underscores the growing cargo demand to and from these major Asian load centers as our Staten Island terminal has seen record cargo activity for the 11th consecutive month. We are pleased that the Port of New York and New Jersey will be the first port of call on the East Coast and wish Wan Hai all the best as they inaugurate their new service.”

GCT New York is supported by a fleet of post-Panamax cranes, a 3000 foot berth, and an expanded on-dock rail facility. GCT also operates a near-dock Centralized Examination Station and an on-dock refrigerated warehouse facility. The terminal location provides direct access to major road infrastructure and the quickest truck turn times in the New York and New Jersey port complex and a dedicated team and workforce.

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. GCT USA on the East Coast operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York in Staten Island, NY, and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals on the West Coast: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. Visit www.globalterminals.com or follow us @globalterminals to find out more about GCT.

About Wan Hai Lines:

Wan Hai Lines is a Taiwan-based container carrier, established in 1965 and entering the container shipping business in 1976. Wan Hai Lines is the largest Intra-Asia carrier with a network that covers Asia, the United States, South America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. They began operations on the U.S. West Coast over 20 years ago. For more information, visit www.wanhai.com

