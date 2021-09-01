GDP Down 0.3% in 2nd Quarter

CBJ — The nation’s economy declined by 0.3% in the second quarter, from the start of April until the end of June. It’s the first quarterly slump since the start of the recovery last summer originally brought on by the devastating effects of COVID-19 and its associated healthcare and economic lockdowns.

Despite the fact the economy had been slowly climbing upwards until this last quarterly report, the economy was still about 1.5% smaller than it was in February, 2020, just prior to the start of the pandemic.

Although the real estate market is still quite robust throughout most regions of the country, it’s not at the red-hot levels it had been in previous quarters and that alone has been a key factor in the GDP’s decline.

The exporting of goods to other countries has also been down as well as the sale of automobiles — both representing large sectors that support the economy on an ongoing basis.

