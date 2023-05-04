Gen3 PUREVAP™ QRR Pilot Plant Update Process Validation Continues Moving Forward

MONTREAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company engaged in green engineering processes for producing silica and silicon material, would like to inform shareholders of the latest QRR process testing takeaways following the completion of Test #5 under Test Series #1 – last week.

Technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (“Pyrogenesis”) informed HPQ that:

All data gathered during process improvement tests done on the Gen3 QRR pilot plant (“Pilot Plant”); following tests #1 through 4, have made the system more stable and predictable for use in the production of 2N+ Silicon; which is the best commercially available purity in the market.

During test #5, the Pilot Plant was successfully powered up to the required operating state, and as usual, feedstock was loaded into the system. After this, 4 production cycles were completed resulting in the production of a large liquid silicon bath at the bottom of the reactor. This validated the system’s semi-continuous batch production mode.

Going forward, testing will focus on improving silicon production yield (Test Series #2), and final purity to reach the purity-percentage needed by battery manufacturers and for use in other high-value applications (Test Series #3).

“The achievements reached to date, demonstrates the effectiveness of process improvement tests and the dedication of the team working on the Gen3 QRR pilot plant project,” said Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. “The successful completion of the production cycles during test #5 validates the semi-continuous batch production mode of the system, indicating a promising future for the production of 2N+ Silicon. The team’s focus on improving silicon production yield and final purity in Test Series #2 and #3 shows their commitment to continuously improving and delivering high-value products to their customers.”

Test #5 presented us with a challenge when an unexpected electrical malfunction occurred just as we were preparing to pour the melted silicon. However, we approached this setback proactively, and our team swiftly implemented measures to address the issue.

While the cause of the malfunction was quickly identified and fixed, the reactor must cool down before we can recover the silicon at the bottom. But we have a clear plan for what comes next. We will send some of the material to an outside laboratory for purity testing and send silicon chunks to Novacium for further evaluation as battery material, specifically micron-sized Si and SiOx powders.

The reactor is also being inspected and prepared for the next test; Test #1 (under Test Series #2), tentatively scheduled for the second week of May 2023.

“This unexpected hiccup does not affect the testing campaign which is still underway as we continue to modernize how Silicon and High Purity Silicon is produced; something that has not yet been achieved in over 100 years,” added Mr. Tourillon.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in three massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 R&D and manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAPTM“Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) being developed by PyroGenesis. 2) Becoming North America’s first producer of micron size High Purity Silicon (3N & 4N) powders with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS. 3) Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAPTMNano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis. 4) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis. 5) Developing a small and compact process for the on-demand production of hydrogen via hydrolysis of Silicon and other materials.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “in the process” and other similar expressions which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company’s CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO Tel +1 (514) 846-3271

Patrick Levasseur, Director Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239

Email: [email protected]



