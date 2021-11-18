Genesis Trading Partners With Intelliware Development to Accelerate Feature Development for Their Prime Brokerage Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelliware Development, a Toronto-based Software Development company, is thrilled to announce that they have officially partnered with Genesis Trading to accelerate the development of their Prime Brokerage platform, Genesis Prime. Genesis Trading is a digital asset industry pioneer and leader in the digital currency prime brokerage business.

The choice was straightforward: Intelliware was selected for their deep technical expertise and 31-year track record of delivering robust enterprise solutions for financial services clients.

“The partnership with Intelliware was instantaneous. We required a development partner to contribute from day one, and Intelliware delivered,” said David Weinberger, Head of Product at Genesis Trading. “The biggest impact of the Intelliware engagement has been the acceleration of delivery; Intelliware are specialists in this field and area of development.”

Intelliware accelerated the development of Genesis Prime by co-teaming directly with the Genesis front-end and back-end development teams. The Intelliware team used its extensive development expertise to:

Optimize the Genesis Prime application to improve performance.

Contribute to new feature development for the application.

Provide recommendations on security best practices.

Provide training and mentorship to support the adoption of Agile development practices.

Genesis and Intelliware established a partnership based on trust and collaboration that proved successful and effective for both parties. The Genesis and Intelliware teams continue to work closely on further performance enhancements over time. Read the recent Case Study – Cryptocurrency leader turns to Intelliware to accelerate product development to find out more on the ongoing partnership.

About Genesis

Genesis is a full-service digital currency prime brokerage providing a single point of access for select qualified individuals and global institutional investors. Genesis combines unrivalled operational excellence, a seamless user experience, and best-in-class client service to provide the full suite of services global investors require to manage their digital asset portfolios.

The firm offers sophisticated market participants a fully integrated platform to trade, borrow, lend, and custody digital assets, creating new opportunities for yield while increasing capital efficiency for counterparties.

For more information on Genesis, please visit genesistrading.com and follow @GenesisTrading on Twitter.

About Intelliware

Intelliware is a custom software development services provider based in Toronto, Canada. Using an Agile approach, Intelliware offers high-velocity, reliable software services to deliver high-quality software for its clients. Intelliware is engaged as a technical partner by a wide range of local, national and global organizations in sectors that span Financial Services, Healthcare, and Technology.

For more information on Intelliware, please visit intelliware.com or contact Kendra Borutski at media@intelliware.com.

Related Images

Image 1: Intelliware Logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



CBJ Newsmakers