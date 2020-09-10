Genetec ALPR calculator shows how a 5% increase in ALPR accuracy rates can save parking operators thousands of dollars per year

Montreal, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While the accuracy rate of traditional rules-based ALPR systems is very good, every false positive still requires human intervention. These service interruptions not only cause customer dissatisfaction but also cost parking operators time, money, and create overall enforcement inefficiencies. To address these issues, Genetec has developed a next-generation machine learning-based engine for Security Center AutoVu™. Optimized to run on current ALPR hardware already used by customers in the field, Genetec AutoVu MLC improves plate-read performance by an additional 5%. To help parking organizations quantify the impact this increase in plate reading accuracy can have on their bottom line, Genetec has developed an ALPR calculator.By simply entering the typical citation amount, the number of days of enforcement per week, the hours of enforcement per day, and the violation rate percentage, parking organizations can use the calculator to discover they can save thousands of dollars a year. “While a 5% increase in plate reading performance may not seem like much initially, it can have a profound effect on a parking operator’s bottom line,” said Michael Bradner, Product Manager at Genetec. “Shift after shift, day after day, and month after month, that cumulative effect adds up to tens of thousands of dollars a year. With the ALPR calculator, customers can clearly see for themselves.”The AutoVu MLC is available as a firmware update for new and existing AutoVu SharpVTM hardware from Genetec certified channel partners and integrators. It does not require costly hardware upgrades and can run on AutoVu SharpV and most SharpX cameras already deployed in the field. AutoVu MLC is embedded in the new Genetec SharpZ3, one of the first specialized in-vehicle ALPR systems in the world to be powered by Intel’s latest machine learning and computer vision technology. This brings high-performance data processing and analytics to the edge to enhance deep learning capabilities that extend beyond traditional ALPR.To try the ALPR calculator, visit: https://info.genetec.com/autovu-parking-calculator.html–ends–About GenetecGenetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com© Genetec Inc., 2020. Genetec, Security Center AutoVu, Security Center AutoVu MLC, and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.Press Contacts: North AmericaVéronique FromentHighRezVeronique@highrezpr.comTel: +1 603.537.9248AttachmentPhotoProduct_AutoVu-SharpZ3-Camera_LightVéronique Froment

