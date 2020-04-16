Genetec announces keynote speakers and partner pavilion for Connect’DX Virtual Trade Show

MONTREAL, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions today announced the keynote speakers and the details of the partner pavilion for Genetec™ Connect’DX, the company’s first virtual trade show which will take place April 20-22, 2020. Focused on technology, innovation and the challenges affecting the physical security industry, Connect’DX will provide an opportunity for security professionals from around the world to directly engage with each other as well as with Genetec and its partners.AI: Genetec President takes a pragmatic viewThe conference will kick off with a keynote from Genetec President, Pierre Racz who will take a look at AI and the surrounding hype. As interest in the technology reaches new peaks, inflated expectations are creating the conditions for a painful return to reality. In his address, Racz will take a much-needed pragmatic look at the state of AI technology and its real impact on our everyday lives. A Cloud-first approach to physical security: live panel discussion with Barclays, Starbucks, and UberWhile implementing a cloud architecture can have its fair share of complexity, some of the world’s leading brands have adopted a cloud-first approach to their global security operations. In this live panel discussion, Barclay’s Head of Technology, Daniel Lanecki, Starbucks’ Director of Global Physical Security, Traegon Hon, and Uber’s Physical Security Systems Manager, Joel Hosino, will share some candid insights into their cloud strategy and talk about how to avoid pitfalls. Security Leadership in Time of CrisisThis timely talk will feature a unique line up of industry leaders in technology and physical security including Jonathan Ballon, VP & General Manager at Intel Corp., Brad Brekke, Principal with The Brekke Group, and Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint, one of the world’s largest security systems integrators.Evolution of Security IoTAxis Co-founder and Director of Axis AB, Martin Gren and Axis’ VP of Americas, Fredrik Nilsson will look at the rapidly evolving challenges of increasingly intelligent edge devices and advanced IoT security.Customer-led panelsConnect’DX will provide a platform for industry leaders from across a wide range of markets to share their thoughts: Regi Flanagan, VP Car Wash Controls, Sonny’s Car Wash will talk about how to leverage the ALPR data and machine learning to improve operations and increase revenue. Rick Peck, SVP Director of Loss Prevention, TJX Companies Inc. Lenny Smith, Sr. Director of Loss Prevention and Corporate Security at Skechers USA, and Traegon Hon, Director of Global Physical Security at Starbucks will join forces in a panel to discuss how to navigate uncertain times with security technology. Zeljko Cakic, Director, IT, Airport Development Program at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority will talk about how to reduce nuisance alarms and use incident management. Christopher Slone, Senior Manager Global Security, Sykes Enterprises will share lessons learned during his company’s Access Control migration.Partner and international pavilionsConnect’DX will also host a Technology Partner Pavilion where leading software and hardware technology vendors including: Axis Communications; BCDVideo; Bosch; Commend; Dell Technologies; Hanwha Techwin; HID Global; Intel Corporation; OPTEX; Panasonic; Vivotek and Zenitel will showcase their latest products, and native integrations with Genetec solutions in on-demand video and via live chat. Genetec will also feature an international pavilion with French, Spanish, Portuguese, Japanese and Korean presentations, and live Q&As with industry experts. To find out more and register, please go to: genetec.com/ConnectDX.htmlAbout GenetecGenetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. 