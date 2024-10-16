Genetec announces powerful new tools to help law enforcement securely share vehicle data and accelerate investigations

Montreal, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced a new feature that enables law enforcement professionals to easily collect, manage, and share vehicle-based evidence captured by AutoVu Cloudrunner™ through the Genetec Clearance™ digital evidence management system (DEMS).

Investigators typically rely on various types of data when building a case, such as license plate reads, video footage, and other forensic evidence. In the past, sharing this digital evidence with detectives and other stakeholders often meant physically transferring it via USB drives or sending it through email attachments. This process not only consumed valuable time but also posed a risk to the integrity of the chain of custody and the assurance of data privacy.

With this new functionality, Genetec enables law enforcement professionals to manage and securely share precise vehicle identification data—including license plate information, color, type, make, and vehicle behavior—and other types of evidence with both internal and external partners. The ability to collaborate with other law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, attorneys, and private organizations helps expedite investigations, ensuring critical evidence is readily accessible when needed.

In addition to enhanced sharing capabilities, law enforcement agencies can now centralize all case-related evidence on a single platform. This allows them to review and manage a wide variety of evidence types—from vehicle data and ALPR reads to video, images, audio recordings, documents, and incident details—within a single application. This approach simplifies evidence management and enables investigators to review and share files from different sources, resulting in faster, more efficient workflows without compromising the security of their data.

Security and data privacy remain paramount with this integration. Cloudrunner and Clearance adhere to the highest standards of security and encryption, ensuring that all information remains confidential while maintaining a secure audit trail. This assures law enforcement agencies that sensitive evidence is always protected. Additionally, access to data is restricted to authorized personnel only, enabling investigators to track all user activities and actions within a case, preserving the integrity of the chain of custody.

“Our goal is to empower law enforcement agencies with tools that enhance their investigative capabilities while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director, AutoVu, Genetec Inc. “With the ability to share vehicle data through a digital evidence management system, agencies can centralize all their vehicle-based evidence in one secure platform, facilitating real-time sharing and collaboration. This not only accelerates investigations but also helps save time and operational costs.”

The new evidence-sharing functionality will be included for all Cloudrunner customers, with no additional licensing required. Upon activation, subscribers will also receive six-month access to all Clearance functionalities. It will be available to North American customers through Genetec accredited channel partners starting in November 2024.

The new feature will be showcased at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference (October 19-22) in booth #1540. For more information about the Cloudrunner integration, visit https://www.genetec.com/product-releases/securely-share-evidence-from-cloudrunner-to-clearance.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while respecting individual privacy and the demand for operational efficiency.

Based on an open architecture, and built with cybersecurity at their core, Genetec solutions can be implemented on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid deployments. The company’s flagship products, Genetec Security Center and Genetec Security Center SaaS, unify core physical security functions, such as access control, video surveillance, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), intrusion detection, communications, and analytics.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2024. Genetec™ AutoVu Cloudrunner™, Genetec Clearance™ and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

