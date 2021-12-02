Genetec launches industry’s first traffic enclosure management solution

MONTREAL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced the industry’s first enclosure management solution that gives traffic managers and engineers the ability to remotely manage, monitor, and secure traffic enclosures.

Utilizing Cloud Link Roadrunner™, an industry-specific NEMA TS2 (National Electrical Manufacturer Association) compliant hardware, combined with the latest in access management software, the new enclosure management solution replaces traditional mechanical locks and enables customers to know and control who, how, and when their remote enclosures are accessed.

By unifying enclosure management solutions and video surveillance, traffic operations staff can instantly verify an event without having to deploy crews and act promptly if needed. Likewise, access to the enclosures can be granted remotely and customized to the nature of the work to be done and the role of the contractor or employee.

“Traditionally, traffic enclosures have been protected by mechanical locks. These locks can be opened by generic keys purchased from any hardware store, leaving them vulnerable to physical and virtual attacks,” explained Jordan Burnsed, Head of New Offering Introduction at Genetec Inc. “Our new enclosure management solution offers a highly secure solution to remotely protect enclosures and help traffic managers reduce costs, improve efficiencies, and enhance security.”

In addition to real-time user access control and video verification, the new enclosure management solution provides contractor and employee auditability and accountability. Users can create custom dashboards and reports, analyze data and activity patterns, and track contract work to reconcile contractor billing. Furthermore, users can determine trends, perform searches, and run investigations for forced openings or other usage abnormalities.

An industry first, Cloud Link Roadrunner is a cyber secure, ruggedized IoT device purposely built for enclosure management solutions, and is part of the Genetec unified traffic management experience. It is designed with a focus on cybersecurity, management, and physical security, allowing traffic managers to confidently deploy capable and expandable access control capabilities across their enclosures.

Available immediately, and already deployed in the field, the new enclosure management solution provides customers peace of mind knowing that their traffic enclosures are always secured.

“We now have a solution that not only allows us to better protect our traffic enclosures and network from evolving threats, but it has also helped us improve operations and gain control and visibility over our entire infrastructure in real-time,” said Victor Nunez Transportation Operations Manager at the City of Inglewood, California. “We’ve also been able to track contractor access and time spent at our Traffic Hubs, providing for the first time a clear view on service value, efficiency and costs. The system has also allowed us to remotely grant access to our cabinets which saves on time and resource allocation on the Operations Team.”

To see the Genetec Enclosure management solution in action, please visit booth 2027 at the ITS Americas event Dec 7-10, 2021, in Charlotte, NC.

For more information about the new enclosure management solution please visit: https://experiences.genetec.com/enclosure-management

–ends–

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ANPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 80 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2021. Genetec, Synergis, Cloud Link Roadrunner and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

Attachments



CBJ Newsmakers