Genetec unveils Streamvault Edge to simplify migration of existing security equipment to a hybrid-cloud architecture

MONTRÉAL, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, will unveil Streamvault Edge™ at ISC West (Genetec booth #13062). The Edge is an innovative new line of connected appliances that enables the easy transition to a hybrid-cloud infrastructure and marks the beginning of a new edge platform strategy for Genetec.

Ideally suited for multi-site operations such as banking, retail, or businesses with remote or unmanned sites, Streamvault Edge enables organizations to modernize their security infrastructure while leveraging existing legacy sensor infrastructure. The Edge enables the gradual migration of security systems to a hybrid architecture without disrupting operations. The appliance is also a low-maintenance, easy to install edge device that makes the commissioning, deployment, and management of connected remote sites simple and straightforward without the need of specialized IT expertise.

At its initial launch, Streamvault Edge will focus on delivering a hybrid cloud architecture for enterprise-grade video surveillance, with more security and IoT devices to be supported in the coming months. “This is just the beginning of a new edge platform strategy, and a more efficient way of delivering our solutions to customers,” said Christian Morin, Vice President Product Engineering and Chief Security Officer at Genetec, Inc. “We are starting with video, but Streamvault Edge will soon evolve to power a broader range of capabilities from access control to advanced operations technologies.”

A connected Linux-based appliance, Streamvault Edge has little to no impact on IT resources and can be easily installed and configured by non-specialized technicians. It offers the simplicity of the cloud for easy connectivity, configuration/deployment, scalability, maintenance and updates, regardless of where sensor data is archived.

For systems integrators, Streamvault Edge offers an ideal solution to help modernize existing installations and extend the useful life of legacy equipment while future-proofing new infrastructure.

Streamvault Edge will be available worldwide from the Genetec network of authorized partners. For more information, click here or come see a demo at the Genetec booth (#13062) at ISC West.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is an innovative technology company with a broad solutions portfolio that encompasses security, intelligence, and operations. The company’s flagship product, Security Center, is an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. Genetec also develops cloud-based solutions and services designed to improve security, and contribute new levels of operational intelligence for governments, enterprises, transport, and the communities in which we live. Founded in 1997, and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its global customers via an extensive network of resellers, integrators, certified channel partners, and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: www.genetec.com

© Genetec Inc., 2022. Genetec, Streamvault, Streamvault Edge and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362f710a-0780-4778-9373-e34b5c2a83e4



CBJ Newsmakers