GENIUS Act: The Catalyst for Trillions in Real-World Asset Tokenization with Deal Box and OroBit

San Diego, CA , Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The passage of the landmark GENIUS Act marks a defining moment for the digital asset industry, further opening the door for mainstream adoption of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, an industry expected to surpass $16 trillion this decade. Positioned at the heart of this financial evolution are fintech pioneer Thomas Carter’s Deal Box and blockchain infrastructure innovator OroBit—two firms uniquely prepared to harness these converging opportunities.

The GENIUS Act provides explicit regulatory guidelines for stablecoins and digital assets, clarifying critical elements such as reserve requirements (mandating 100% reserves in USD or short-term Treasuries), monthly audits, AML compliance, and dual federal and state licensing oversight. These clear guidelines remove major uncertainties that have long constrained institutional participation, signaling an era of greater investor confidence and market stability.

This regulatory clarity arrives during an unprecedented uptick in institutional interest in cryptocurrency markets, notably driven by recent Bitcoin ETF approvals and increasing investment from banks and asset managers. The crypto market capitalization has surged past $4 trillion, reflecting robust, ongoing confidence from institutional treasuries.

Thomas Carter, CEO and founder of Deal Box, emphasized the strategic importance of this regulatory development:

“The GENIUS Act couldn’t be better timed. The clarity and legitimacy it provides aligns perfectly with growing institutional confidence in digital assets. This convergence creates precisely the environment we’ve anticipated, enabling Deal Box and our partners at OroBit to rapidly scale tokenization solutions, especially in private equity and traditionally illiquid markets.”

Since its inception in 2016, Deal Box has actively championed the tokenization of private equity and alternative assets, offering investors unprecedented access, transparency, and liquidity. Deal Box is also at the forefront of AI technology, partnering with Wild Mouse, an Australian enterprise software company, which has developed a globally unique platform designed to ingest, analyze, and act on unstructured data at scale, offering transformative potential for companies like OroBit.

OroBit complements this vision with their sophisticated Smart Contract Layer (SCL), a robust blockchain protocol built on Bitcoin, securely automating tokenization, ownership management, and compliance processes, providing infrastructure for mainstream adoption. By leveraging Bitcoin—the largest and most secure blockchain—OroBit is strategically positioned to capture substantial value as the Bitcoin network itself experiences historic growth and adoption.

Warwick Powell, Chairman of OroBit, highlighted the transformative impact of this legislation and strategic alignment:

“The GENIUS Act directly validates the infrastructure we’ve developed, clearing the path for institutional-grade adoption at a scale previously unimaginable. Alongside Deal Box, we’re positioned to become the new standard-bearer for secure, compliant, and efficient tokenized financial products.”

The unified ecosystem they have crafted, powered by an enterprise-grade AI platform, is redefining how private equity, real estate, art, and other high-value assets are owned, traded, and managed globally. The long-anticipated tokenization revolution is now underway.

About Deal Box

Deal Box is venture capital that fits your life. We bring institutional clarity to tokenized and traditional assets through credible AI structuring, Bitcoin-first token design, and packaging built for investor diligence. Structured for issuer-led offerings under Rule 506(c), Deal Box does not act as a broker-dealer or placement agent and receives no compensation tied to capital raised. contact: [email protected]

About OroBit

OroBit delivers secure, scalable Bitcoin Layer-2 solutions, enabling sophisticated smart-contract capabilities specifically tailored to institutional and private market asset tokenization.

See https://orobit.ai/home for more information contact [email protected]



CBJ Newsmakers