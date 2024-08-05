Geotab funds $223K Traffic Data Research Project at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions and asset management, today announced a significant research investment of up to $223,000 (USD) to support a doctoral project at Georgia Tech . This funding will specifically enable PhD students to work alongside Geotab staff, tackling real-world challenges in understanding traffic patterns and improving road safety, by leveraging Geotab’s advanced data and AI capabilities.

Geotab and Georgia Tech have formalized their collaboration through a Master Agreement, facilitating joint research initiatives between Geotab teams and Georgia Tech faculty and their students. This strategic partnership emphasizes knowledge transfer and practical outcomes.

Atlanta Traffic Focus

The project, “Assessing the Potential of Geotab’s Altitude Data for Urban Freight and Mobility Insights,” is being led by Dr. Sofia Perez-Guzman and Dr. Benoit Montreuil , and will focus on analyzing traffic patterns in the Atlanta area and evaluating how Altitude by Geotab can validate traffic congestion models. PhD candidates have already begun embedded researcher roles at Geotab this summer, integrating directly with internal teams.This project will focus on analyzing traffic patterns in the Atlanta area and evaluating how Altitude by Geotab can validate traffic congestion models.

“We are driven by innovative research,” said Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab. “Geotab is marking its 25th anniversary, celebrating remarkable global growth, pioneering AI driven innovation, and continuing to support research in the communities we serve. Georgia Tech is a key community partner that is helping us improve a real-world problem — traffic congestion — by embedding researchers on our teams where they can learn and contribute alongside one another.”

“We’re excited about this collaboration to drive innovation in mobility systems,” said Pinar Keskinocak, Chair of the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech. “It reflects Georgia Tech’s commitment to advancing technology with tangible societal benefits and preparing our students to tackle real-world challenges. Leveraging advanced data analytics and AI, this collaboration will address critical mobility challenges and improve traffic flow, safety, and freight logistics and bring transformative change in urban transportation systems and smarter cities, starting with Atlanta.”

Growing Academic Partnerships

Geotab is also actively engaged with Georgia Tech through its annual Engineering Capstone Design competition and the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute Industrial Advisory Board (SCL/IAB). This engagement includes an earlier keynote and panel discussion with researchers, students, and other SCL/IAB partners where Geotab CEO Neil Cawse shared insights on how Geotab leverages data and AI to optimize fleet operations

Learn more about Geotab in the community at https://www.geotab.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility/

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 5 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by Geotab is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company leverages its expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, it enables improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while prioritizing data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

