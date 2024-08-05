Geotab Helps Municipalities Optimize Public Works with Street Sweeper Solution

ATLANTA, GA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”), a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, today announced the launch of its telematics integration for street sweeper fleets. Designed specifically for the Public Works sector, this innovative solution gives municipalities and service providers new visibility into critical engine data that was previously difficult to access. By tracking sweeper-specific engine diagnostics, the solution helps teams better monitor vehicle usage, proactively manage maintenance, and detect issues before they cause breakdowns. This leads to fewer disruptions, reduced vehicle downtime, and more time spent keeping streets clean.

Leveraging telematics data within MyGeotab, it captures detailed insights into route completion, brush and PTO engagement, hopper fill levels, debris volume, water usage, and other sweeper-specific activity. By combining this data with GPS and vehicle diagnostics, municipalities gain a more complete, auditable view of performance and service delivery. Beyond operational improvements, this helps cities maintain cleaner streets, reduce environmental impact, and improve service efficiency.

“With this integration, public works teams can move beyond traditional tracking methods and start making faster, more informed decisions,” said Chris Jackson, Associate Vice President of Business Segment Management at Geotab. “This solution goes beyond basic GPS tracking. It delivers deep operational insights that help municipalities deliver more efficient service, maintain cleaner streets, and clearly showcase the value of their work to the communities they serve.’’

Key benefits of the Geotab Street Sweeper Integration:

Confident Compliance: Access reliable, auditable data to meet regulations and service delivery.

Access reliable, auditable data to meet regulations and service delivery. Smarter Operations: Use near-real-time and historical data to identify debris hotspots, reduce fuel use, and eliminate unnecessary dump runs.

Use near-real-time and historical data to identify debris hotspots, reduce fuel use, and eliminate unnecessary dump runs. Cost Savings: Help optimize labour, fuel, water, and disposal expenses through data-driven decision-making.

Help optimize labour, fuel, water, and disposal expenses through data-driven decision-making. Proactive Maintenance: Gain insights from vehicle diagnostics to support preventative maintenance and reduce downtime.

Gain insights from vehicle diagnostics to support preventative maintenance and reduce downtime. Improved Coordination: Track sweeper activity and route completion to support emergency response and interdepartmental planning.

“At Geotab, we believe data has the power to drive meaningful change,’’ said Chris Jackson. “This solution is built for the unique realities of public works, delivering actionable intelligence to help municipalities improve service quality, strengthen accountability, and support more sustainable operations all year round.”

Geotab will be showcasing the new integration at the Public Works Expo taking place on August 17-19, 2025 in Chicago, IL.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorizations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we’re celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

