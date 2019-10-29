Gespeg Announces Resignation of Board Member

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , announces today that Mr. Paul Manstatuono has resigned from the Company’s board of directors, effective October 29, 2019.“On behalf of our board of directors, I thank Paul for his service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors,” stated Sylvain Laberge President & CEO of Gespeg Resources Inc..About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in underexplored regions “ Gaspé Peninsula, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. (signed) “Sylvain Laberge” Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



