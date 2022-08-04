Get Back to What’s Good With Freshii Classics

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Omnichannel health and wellness brand, Freshii, launches Freshii Classics with two new bowls and two new salads in its quick service restaurants – made with the fresh and healthy ingredients common to Freshii’s menu. With flavors like Chipotle Cheddar and Sesame Crunch, Freshii is helping customers Get Back to What’s Good.

To celebrate the launch of Freshii Classics, Freshii App users can redeem an exclusive in-app promotion for a $4.99 Freshii Classics bowl or salad every Wednesday this August. It’s a great way to try the new offerings at an affordable price. The Freshii app is available on iOS and Android .

“The launch of Freshii Classics marks an important pivot in the way we approach menu innovation” said Joe McCullagh, Freshii’s recently appointed Chief Operating Officer (Restaurants). “We know customers are looking for great tasting, better-for-you, options that are both quick and affordable – Freshii Classics delivers that with our reimagined classic bowls and salads. We are excited to welcome guests back into our stores with this limited time offer.”

The new lineup includes:

- Sesame Crunch Salad – Sweet, crunchy and oh-so-addictive, this new salad strikes a sweet-savoury balance, with crispy wontons for that craveable crunch!

- Bacon Ranch Salad – A tried and true classic featuring our Greek yogurt ranch dressing for the ultimate healthy indulgence.

- Chipotle Cheddar Bowl – Smoky chipotle mixed with savoury black beans and rich aged cheddar bring just the right amount of kick.

- Southwest BBQ Bowl – Featuring a double zig-zag of BBQ and Greek yogurt ranch, this classic checks off all the flavour boxes.

Freshii Classics are regularly available starting at $8.99, or as part of a combo; served with a choice of chips and a drink starting at $11.99.

About Freshii

Eat. Energize. That’s the Freshii mantra. Freshii is an omnichannel health and wellness brand on a mission to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy eating and overall wellness convenient and affordable.

With a diverse and completely customizable menu of breakfast, soups, salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt, juices, and smoothies served in an eco-friendly environment, Freshii’s restaurant division caters to every taste and dietary preference.

Freshii’s CPG and nutritional supplements offerings further increase the touchpoints that Freshii has with its customers, as does the Company’s majority interest in health and wellness ecommerce retailer, Natura Market.

Since it was founded in 2005, Freshii has grown to 344 franchised restaurant locations across North America, expanded its CPG lineup across hundreds of major retailer points of distribution and added Natura Market’s health and wellness ecommerce business to its business lines. With the Company’s expanding distribution and product sets, Freshii guests can energize with Freshii’s products anywhere from cosmopolitan cities and fitness clubs to sports arenas and airplanes, as well as in major retail outlets and directly from home.

Inquire about how to join the Freshii family: https://www.freshii.com/ca/en-ca/franchise

Learn more about investing in Freshii: http://www.freshii.inc

Find your nearest Freshii: http://www.freshii.com/

Follow Freshii on Twitter and Instagram: @freshii

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

[email protected]

1.866.337.4265



CBJ Newsmakers