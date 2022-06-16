Get Your Swol On – MuscleTech® Introduces The First Ever Summer Swolstice

New York, NY and Oakville, ON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Summer Solstice marks the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has carried cultural significance for generations. These are often marked by festivals and rituals like Sunrise at Stonehenge, the Midnight Sun Festival in Alaska, Solstice Bonfires in Austria and Midsommar events in the Swedish countryside.

Now, the MuscleTech® brand is ready to expand on those festivals with a fitness event of its own — a Summer Swolstice to kick-off the summer months starting on June 21, 2022.

The MuscleTech Summer Swolstice, will include 24 hours of live programming from across the globe featuring members of Team MuscleTech. There will be live workouts, seminars on fitness and nutrition, giveaways and the launch of a new season of the Stories of Strength podcast.

“The Summer Swolstice is an opportunity to reconnect with MuscleTech fans around the globe, at a grassroots level, in many cases for the first time since the COVID pandemic” said Jarrod Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer at Iovate Health Sciences, the maker of the MuscleTech brand. “It also is an opportunity to reconnect with our roots as a brand — high-quality supplements that feature premium formulas based around technology that enable all of us to be fit, have fun, grind through adversity, build muscle and show off our gains at the end of the day.”

Starting at 7:00 PM ET on June 20 (9:00 AM ACT on June 21), the MuscleTech brand will feature original programming and live events from around the globe, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Iran, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and the United States.

In addition to live training from MuscleTech’s team of elite athletes, Scott Welch from Muscle Insider will also host a supplement and ingredient seminar. The MuscleTech Stories of Strength podcast will release its latest episode featuring motivational speaker and Netflix® documentary subject Chris Norton.

MuscleTech will use the occasion to announce details on a new plant-based protein that will launch in July 2022.

The Summer Swolstice will also deliver some exciting updates from the MuscleTech Tech We Like participants and allow them to show off their latest innovations, including the opportunity for participants to win these high-tech items. Among those to be shown off are the new IceShaker® Gallon Jug, keeping participants both hydrated and cool throughout the festivities.

For more than twenty-five years, MuscleTech has fueled those who want to raise the bar, helping to optimize human performance. MuscleTech supplements are made with the highest quality ingredients in the world and the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the safest, most effective diet and sports supplements to assist people in achieving their personal fitness goals.

To find more information about MuscleTech products, visit www.muscletech.com. Also follow us at www.facebook.com/muscletech and @MuscleTech on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram for product and athlete information, news and updates, diet and training tips, special promotions and more.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as MuscleTech, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. MuscleTech was born out of an obsession to redefine the limits of science and human potential.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

