GetSkinHelp.com launches service that reduces wait times to see a dermatologist from several months to mere hours

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Skinopathy Inc., a Canadian medical technology company, is expanding and introducing a new service through its flagship platform, GetSkinHelp.com, that allows Ontarians to schedule virtual dermatology appointments within 24 to 72 hours.

The Coronavirus has led to many new realities, one of them being that routine medical appointments are now more difficult to schedule than ever. Not only is the healthcare system being pushed to its limits, but people are generally avoiding hospitals and medical clinics.This new online service offered by GetSkinHelp.com serves to achieve two goals:1) Allow Ontarians to quickly see a dermatologist and avoid bureaucratic wait times.

2) Avoid the risks of catching the Coronavirus by limiting a person’s exposure to medical clinics and hospitals.More often than not, people will wait until the hassle of seeing a doctor is less than the discomfort associated with the skin condition. “With GetSkinHelp.com, people can now schedule appointments with doctors at their leisure and from the comfort of their home,” says Dr. Colin Hong, GetSkinHelp.com Chief Medical Officer.Conditions like psoriasis can lead to complications, such as psoriatic arthritis, while other skin conditions, like eczema, have a high correlation with adult-onset asthma. Studies even suggest that people with psoriasis may be more likely to develop cancer, which means early detection and treatment is essential to avoid any additional hardships.“GetSkinHelp.com removes the bureaucratic and physical barriers to seeing a doctor,” says Dr. Hong. “We are able to quickly gauge the severity of a skin condition and expedite a person’s treatment plan before it is too late.”Skin cancer facts and stats

The Canadian Skin Cancer Foundation states that 1 in 3 cancers diagnosed worldwide is skin cancer and that they outnumber lung, breast, prostate, and colon cancers combined.Data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests the costs associated with skin and subcutaneous tissue diseases was over 2 Billion Dollars in 2010.The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) states acne affects 20-30% of adults aged 20 to 40. The CDA even suggests that 20 percent of all newborns are afflicted by acne.The Canadian Dermatology Association (CDA) states that up to 30% of patients with psoriasis have, or will have, arthritis.About Skinopathy

Founded in 2020, Skinopathy is a medical company creating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and automation technology that will ensure people and healthcare practitioners receive convenient, reliable, and state-of-the-art skin cancer and skin disease mitigation tools. Its first service, GetSkinHelp.com, is already helping patients connect with specialists through its virtual platform.Contact

