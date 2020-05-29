Ghislain Houle, CN Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences on June 2 and 9

MONTREAL, May 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will participate in two virtual investor conferences in June:

UBS Virtual Global Industrials & Transportation Conference on June 2, 2020 starting at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT);

Deutsche Bank 11th Annual Virtual Global Industrials & Materials Summit on June 9, 2020 starting at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

CN will provide access to a live audio webcast of all remarks via the Investors' section of the Company's website, www.cn.ca/en/investors . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.



