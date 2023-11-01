Giga Metals Engages The Armchair Trader

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF, FSE: BRR2) announced today that the Company has entered into a corporate awareness agreement with The Armchair Trader, headquartered in London.

The Armchair Trader will provide advertising to increase awareness of the issuer through editorial content, interviews, events, podcasts and news coverage. The Armchair Trader does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The agreement was signed November 1st, 2023, and the campaign will cost CDN $30,000 for 7 months. The Armchair Trader currently holds no securities in Giga Metals.

London Event & Meetings

Mark Jarvis will attend the Beyond The Channel Investor Event at The Royal Society of Chemistry on 30th November, 2023. The event will bring together high net worth investors and qualified C Suite executives.

Mark will also be available for in-person meetings in London from November 27th to December 1st, 2023. Please contact Holly Millar [email protected] to request a meeting.

About The Armchair Trader

Established in 2011, The Armchair Trader’s mission is to educate, inspire and provide financial news, insight, and analysis on what is happening in the markets. Designed for self-directed and sophisticated investors, an experienced team of investment writers provides the site with in-depth insight into popular financial markets, including listed equities, currencies, commodities, and other financial opportunities.

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals Corporation

“Mark Jarvis”

MARK JARVIS, CEO and Chairman

Contact Information

Office Phone: +1 (604) 681-2300

Investor Inquiries: [email protected]

Company Website: www.gigametals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Suite 203 – 700 West Pender St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8



CBJ Newsmakers