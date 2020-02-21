Gildan 2019 Annual Report Available Online

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) announced today that it has filed its 2019 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Gildan’s Form 40-F includes the Company’s 2019 annual information form (“AIF”), its management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”), and its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019. Gildan’s Form 40-F is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.gildancorp.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. In addition, Gildan has filed its AIF, MD&A, and audited consolidated financial statements with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are also available at www.sedar.com. Gildan shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 40-F (including the audited consolidated financial statements) free of charge upon request.About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, Gildan® Hammer™, Prim + Preux®, GoldToe®, Anvil®, Alstyle®, Secret®, Silks®, Kushyfoot®, Secret Silky®, Therapy Plus®, Peds® and MediPeds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear products sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.Gildan owns and operates vertically-integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean Basin, North America, and Bangladesh. With approximately 53,000 employees worldwide, Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour and environmental practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive Genuine Responsibility® program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its corporate citizenship practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.

