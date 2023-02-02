Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release

MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the investors section of Gildan’s corporate website at the following link Gildan Q4 2022 audio webcast. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 3451530. A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday February 22, 2023, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available on the Company’s website accessible via the link provided above.

About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America under a strong portfolio of Company-owned brands, primarily including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement for exclusive distribution in the United States and Canada. The Company’s product offerings include activewear, underwear and socks sold to wholesale imprintables distributors and national accounts which include large screenprinters or embellishers, retailers, and global lifestyle brand companies.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, the United States, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company’s long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at https://gildancorp.com/en/.

Investor inquiries:

Elisabeth Hamaoui

Director, Investor Communications

(514) 744-8521

[email protected] Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8814

[email protected]





