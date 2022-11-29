Give a Gift to Wildlife This Holiday Season

OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) has launched its annual holiday wishes campaign, thanking supporters for their continued and dedicated assistance in creating a better and brighter future for Canada’s wildlife and their habitat.

In December, leaders from around the world will come together in Montreal for the UN Biodiversity Conference (an event known as COP 15). One of the goals will be to develop a global biodiversity framework.

“The world has wishes for wildlife and we need a clear set of actions to make them come true,” said Rick Bates, CEO of the CWF. “While governments play an important role, this is work we all need to do together.”

Donations help the Canadian Wildlife Federation plan conservation work for today and for the future. From keeping our lakes and rivers healthy, to getting our kids engaged in conservation and to saving endangered species, make your wish by donating today.

“A cozy home, plenty of food, safe passage – we are not the only ones who wish for these comforts this holiday season. However, we do have the unique opportunity to help make these wishes come true for wildlife.”

To learn more visit GiveAGifttoWildlife.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:

Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, [email protected] 613-599-9594 x 212

Pamela Logan, Communications Director, [email protected] 613-599-9594 x 250

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81f400b0-7fc1-4125-85fe-9ac4f5b573ca



