Giyani Announces Filing of Feasibility Study and Operations Update

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company“), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana (“K.Hill” or “K.Hill Battery Manganese Project”), is pleased to announce the filing of the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for K.Hill (“FS”) and provide an operations update.

Highlights

Completed filing of the full FS for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project.

Construction of the demonstration plant (“ Demo Plant ”) progressing with agreement signed with Yokogawa Electric Corporation (“ Yokogawa ”), a global leading provider of industrial automation, test and measurement solutions, to provide specialist process control equipment.

”) progressing with agreement signed with Yokogawa Electric Corporation (“ ”), a global leading provider of industrial automation, test and measurement solutions, to provide specialist process control equipment. Launch of new interactive corporate presentation on the VRIFY Technology Inc. (“VRIFY”) platform.

Filing of the FS for K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Following the announcement of the results of the FS on November 14, 2022, which demonstrated a robust post-tax NPV8 of US$481 million for K.Hill and a post-tax IRR in excess of 28%, the full FS report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and is available to download on the Company’s website at www.giyanimetals.com.

Update on Construction of Demo Plant

Construction of the Demo Plant, to be located north-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, is proceeding with engineering currently 85% complete and procurement 40% complete. As part of the procurement package, Giyani has entered into an agreement with Yokogawa to provide a Centum VP distributed control system (“DCS”). The agreement forms part of a wider commercial relationship being developed with Yokogawa to provide advanced automation control systems to Giyani within an attractive fixed budget package. The DCS will give the Demo Plant greater functionality and allow better transfer of programming and data from the Demo Plant to the commercial plant, to be built in Botswana.

The Demo Plant will be capable of producing up to 600kg per day of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”) crystals and the Company is on track to ship samples to potential off-takers in H2 2023.

New VRIFY Corporate Presentation

The Company has launched its new corporate presentation using VRIFY’s interactive platform. The interactive presentation contains 3D models and 360-degree virtual imagery of both Giyani’s manganese assets and the Demo Plant.

Access to the new presentation can be found through the Company’s corporate website and on VRIFY’s website at the following link (https://vrify.com/companies/giyani-metals-corp).

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair of the Company, commented:

“We continue to make significant progress towards our objective of becoming a premier, low-carbon supplier of a critical battery raw material to the electric vehicle market. As we advance towards the construction of what will be one of the largest HPMSM projects globally, we are pleased to be working in partnership with high-end technical and commercial providers such as Yokogawa. Attracting these quality partners provides us with state-of-the-art technology as well as the potential for both capital and operating cost benefits both for the Demo Plant and the commercial scale project we are planning to build in Botswana. With our FS completed and our Demo Plant on track for production next year, we are looking forward to a pivotal 2023.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate precursor materials directly from manganese oxide ore, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery Metals (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of eight prospecting licences and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project, the Otse and Lobatse manganese prospects, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Jacques du Toit CEng. PrEng. MscEng. PMP is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. du Toit is the Company’s VP, Technical Services and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations. Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,000+ employees in a global network of 122 companies spanning 61 countries. For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com.

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

About Vrify

VRIFY’s technology communicates a company’s value with presentation tools that simplify information and translate tough to digest data into compelling content. The platform allows companies to showcase project data with interactive 3D models, host global site visits of remote assets with virtual tours, and present content to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. For more information visit www.vrify.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Jonathan Henry, Executive Chair

Contact:

Jonathan Henry

Executive Chair

+44 7798 801 783

[email protected]

George Donne

VP Business Development

+44 7866 591 897

[email protected]

Judith Webster

Corporate Secretary

+1 416 453 8818

[email protected]

