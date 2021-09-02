Giyani Announces Maiden Indicated Mineral Resources at K.Hill Manganese Project, Botswana

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company“), developer of the K.Hill manganese project (“K.Hill Project”) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the K.Hill Project as part of the feasibility study for the K.Hill Project (“FS”). The MRE has been prepared in accordance with the CIM Code and National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).

Highlights

Infill drilling has resulted in the conversion of approximately 95% of the current Inferred Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project into the Indicated Mineral Resources category and a 25% increase in total contained manganese (“ Mn ”) metal.

”) metal. Indicated Mineral Resources for the K.Hill Project’s main mineralized zone are reported as 1.6 million tonnes (“ Mt ”) at an average grade of 22.0% manganese oxide (“ MnO ”), equivalent to approximately 0.4 Mt of contained Mn metal.

”) at an average grade of 22.0% manganese oxide (“ ”), equivalent to approximately 0.4 Mt of contained Mn metal. Inferred Mineral Resources, including the newly discovered mineralized horizon known as the B Horizon, are reported as 1.4 Mt at an average grade of 13.9% MnO, equivalent to approximately 0.2 Mt contained Mn metal.

Total contained Mn metal would equate to roughly 1.7 Mt of High Purity Manganese Sulphate Monohydrate (“ HPMSM ”).

”). Samples from the B Horizon are currently undergoing detailed mineralogy and hydrometallurgical testwork and may facilitate potential upgrade from the Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources category.

Following completion of the reverse circulation infill drilling program, SRK Consulting (“SRK”) has developed an updated MRE for the K.Hill Project. The MRE includes results from the main K.Hill Project mineralized zone and the new B Horizon only. Mineral Resources have not yet been estimated or reported for the southerly extension of the K.Hill Project (“K.Hill Extension”) as previously announced on August 19, 2021.

The MRE has been restricted to all classified material falling within an optimised pit shell representing a long-term price for HPMSM of USD1,588/t, based on 2020 market data. The shell also used various technical economic parameters, derived from the ongoing technical studies for the K.Hill Project. Additionally, the MRE is reported above a cut-off grade of 7.3% MnO. This represents the material which SRK considers has reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

SRK notes that the pit optimisation and the pit selected is relatively insensitive to changes in product pricing above a HPMSM price of circa USD1,000/t (approximate 2% reduction in reported metal using a pit at this price).

K.Hill SRK Mineral Resource Statement, reported within an optimised shell and at a cut-off grade of 7.3% MnO, as of August, 2021

Classification Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

MnO (%) Contained Metal

Mn (Mt) Indicated Mineral Resources 1.6 22.0 0.35 Inferred Mineral Resources 1.4 13.9 0.20

Footnotes:

(1) The Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources are reported above a cut-off grade of 7.3% MnO

(2) All tonnages are reported as dry

(3) The MRE is constrained within estimation domains based on geological modelling and grade and within a Lerchs-Grossman optimised pit shell based on an HPMSM price of USD1,588/t and the following technical-economic parameters:

Mining Cost – USD3.46/t rock Processing Cost – USD213/t ore Selling cost – 3% and a freight cost of USD60/t HPMSM G&A – USD20/t ore Discount Rate – 10% Processing Recovery – 90.7% Mining Recovery – 98% Mining Dilution – 3% Geotechnical Slope Angle – 41°

(4) SRK notes that the long term HPMSM price quoted is based on 2020 market data, which was available at the time of reporting the MRE. SRK understands that additional pricing information will be available for input into subsequent technical studies, and this may impact on the MRE reported. In light of the sensitivity of the MRE to the selling price, this is not considered to be a material risk in reporting the MRE and may present a further opportunity.

(5) All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimates.

(6) Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

(7) It is uncertain if further exploration will convert Inferred Mineral Resources to higher confidence categories.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company, commented:

“Our maiden Indicated Mineral Resources statement is another major milestone for Giyani and another objective achieved towards our goal of becoming a low carbon producer of battery-grade manganese for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market. Projects which have the potential to be developed for the high purity manganese market are rare and less than 1% of global manganese production currently feeds the battery sector. Of this, around 90% is produced in China.

The classification of almost all of our previous Inferred Mineral Resources into the Indicated category, with more than a 25% increase in total contained manganese metal added in the Inferred category, significantly derisks the K.Hill Project and demonstrates potential for a much longer mine life than modelled in our PEA of April 2021 or the potential for a larger production over a similar time period.

The reporting of Indicated Mineral Resources also marks the completion of another part of the FS for the K.Hill Project. With updated metallurgical testwork results pending, we are confident of delivering the FS in Q4 2021.

While this is a significant step for our flagship project, we should not forget the further potential of the K.Hill Extension, where we recently made a new discovery, as well as the Otse Prospect. With a post-tax NPV of USD332 million already estimated just for the K.Hill Project, the economic potential of Giyani’s larger asset base could be exceptional.”

About Giyani

Giyani is a mineral resource company focused on becoming one of Africa’s first low-carbon producers of high-purity electrolytic manganese precursor materials, used by battery manufacturers for the expanding electric vehicle market, through the advancement of its manganese assets in the Kanye Basin in south-eastern Botswana, (the “Kanye Basin Prospects”) through its wholly-owned Botswana subsidiary Menzi Battery (Pty) Limited. The Company’s Kanye Basin Prospects consist of 10 prospecting licenses and include the past producing Kgwakgwe Hill mine and project, referred to as the K.Hill Project, the Otse manganese prospect and the Lobatse manganese prospect, both of which have seen historical mining activities.

The Company is currently undertaking a feasibility study on the K.Hill Project, following an updated preliminary assessment report announced on 12 April 2021 with a post-tax NPV of USD332 million and post-tax IRR of 80%, based on a development plan to produce around 0.89 Mt of high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate over a 10 year project life.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. website at https://giyanimetals.com/.

Qualified Persons / NI 43-101 Disclosures

The Qualified Person (“QP”) in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Code (‘CIM Code’), with responsibility for the reporting of the Mineral Resource Statement presented is Dr Lucy Roberts, MAusIMM(CP), a Principal Consultant (Resource Geology) with SRK. Dr Roberts has the relevant experience in reporting Mineral Resources on various base, precious and ferrous metal assets globally.

Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. SRK are not aware of any factors (environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-economic, marketing, political, or other relevant factors) that have materially affected the MRE. It is uncertain if further exploration will convert Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources to higher confidence categories.

An updated technical report for the K.Hill Project will be filed n SEDAR at www.sedar.com within 45 days of this announcement.

About SRK

SRK Consulting is an independent global mining consulting firm that is owned by its worldwide employees and specialises in technical studies that deliver added value and reduced risk to all stakeholders. Website: https://www.srk.co.uk/en

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

Contact:

Robin Birchall CEO, Director

+44 7711 313019

rbirchall@giyanimetals.com

Judith Webster

Corporate Secretary and Investor Relations

+1 416 453 8818

jwebster@giyanimetals.com

