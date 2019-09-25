Wednesday, September 25, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | Glass Malek to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group

Glass Malek to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Glass Malek LLP (“Glass Malek”), a full-service multifamily office and business management firm based in Los Angeles, California, will join with Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC (“Colony”) based in Boston, Massachusetts. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Recommended
Greystone Provides $23 Million Fannie Mae DUS® Loan to Refinance a Multifamily Property in Oro Valley, Arizona
Flushing Bank Leases New Hicksville Branch Location