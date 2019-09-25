Glass Malek to Join Focus Partner Firm The Colony Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) (“Focus”), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Glass Malek LLP (“Glass Malek”), a full-service multifamily office and business management firm based in Los Angeles, California, will join with Focus partner firm The Colony Group, LLC (“Colony”) based in Boston, Massachusetts. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.