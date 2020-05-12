Glen Eagle Resources Prepared To Commence Drilling

MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Glen Eagle Resources (TSX VENTURE:GER) (“Glen Eagle” the “Company”, or “GER”) is pleased to announce that a drill rig, currently on location at Cobra Oro gold processing plant will undertake a 2000 meters diamond drilling program on the Moloncosa concession as soon as the government calls off the lockdown.https://gleneagleresources.ca/video/#DrillRig The property was chosen over Piedra Dorada due to its large visible drilling targets and the geological knowledge that was acquired over time by the local land owner who has been operating an underground mine for the past 25 years adjacent to Moloncosa.The program will aim at outlining the dimensions and grade of an outcropping gold zone on the property. No drilling has been done on this new zone. The outcrop was recently excavated along side the access road of the property and measures approximately 10 meters in width by 6 meters in height. For further details, click on the following link.https://gleneagleresources.ca/properties/#NewDiscovery The program will be designed to test the mineralization of the zone at 50 meters intervals in order to investigate its continuity and grade over a strike length of 1 kilometer.Gilles Laverdière, P.Geo and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 has read and approved the technical content of this news release.Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Jean Labrecque, President

