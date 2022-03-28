Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership Announces Alliance with Ag Capital Canada

Saskatoon, SK, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Agri-Food Advancement Partnership (GAAP) has announced new support to bolster its venture funding model and provide even more value to agtech startups looking to establish in Canada, with Ag Capital Canada joining its Investment Committee.

Located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, GAAP is a new venture capital and incubator hybrid, investing and supporting companies within the agriculture and food technology space. Founded by Ag-West Bio, the Global Institute for Food Security, the Saskatchewan Food Industry Development Centre and Innovation Place, GAAP was created to foster and drive innovation and the growth of Canada’s agriculture and food sectors, providing a soft landing for existing companies looking to gain access to the North American Market – and to permanently position Canada as a world leader in these areas.

“We are thrilled to have Ag Capital Canada come on board and provide its unique insight, to support GAAP’s provision of the most value to grow agtech businesses in Canada,” said GAAP interim Chief Executive Officer Jay Robinson. “There is abundant opportunity for innovation in agri-food, and this alliance with Ag Capital Canada will support GAAP with developing and delivering on those opportunities, growing early-stage technology within Canada and advancing innovation from around the world.

Ontario-based Ag Capital Canada works to discover, develop and nurture proven Canadian agricultural businesses by offering a blend of investment, business-management mentorship and entrepreneurial expertise, to help agricultural innovators make lasting impact.

Scott Crawford, Controller at Ag Capital Canada, said, “At Ag Capital Canada, our aim is to nurture entrepreneurship in Canada, foster growth in ag-business innovation and work with forward-thinking people – in mutually beneficial relationships. GAAP’s model resonates with us, and we are pleased to support its unique structure to see agtech companies thrive in Canada.”

John Lansink, General Partner at Ag Capital Canada, said, “We believe in the strength of Canada’s agriculture and food sectors, and we are invested in growing these sectors further by providing partnership, mentorship and expertise to innovators in the space. Our partnership with the GAAP will give us the platform to do this, so we can continue to help build profitable ag-related companies in Canada.”

Lansink and Crawford’s membership on GAAP’s Investment Committee takes effect immediately.

-30-



