Global Care Capital Portfolio Company, ASIC Power Company, Provides Update on Shipment and Installation of the 208 Cloud Based ASIC Miners Generating 16,640 TH/s, Expected Royalty Streaming Revenue of USD $108,000 per Month

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V1) (the “Company” or “Global Care”), a global investment company which engages in early-stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce an update for its 100% owned portfolio company, ASIC Power Company (“ASIC”). Further to the press release dated February 4th, 2021, ASIC has entered into its first royalty streaming agreement to finance 208 ASIC miners from MicroBT and equivalents generating 16,640 TH/s. It is anticipated these miners will be plugged in and start mining in the first week of May 2021. Full mining capacity of the machines is anticipated to be reached by the end of May 2021.

The expected revenue is based on a prior return profile of ASIC machines installed by the machine host eight weeks ago. One ASIC machine produces ~ 0.0092 BTC per month in royalty payments. Therefore the 208 machines of the same type are expected to generate a total of 1.92 BTC which results in USD $108,000 based on a BTC price of USD $56,200 (Source: www.asicminervalue.com) The ASIC chips will act as collateral until the principal amount is paid back and the Company expects to collect a royalty from the installed miners beginning in Q2, 2021. Management believes this will have a positive impact on cash flow generation for the Company however management cautions that actual revenue from the royalty streaming agreement could differ materially, either downward or upward from projections based on fluctuations in the price of BTC. According to the Hashrate Index by Luxor Technologies, the current CAPEX prices per hashing power for the ASIC machines is approximately 110 $/TH. Through its network, ASIC financed this equipment at approximately 35 $/TH, a ~70% discount to current prices.

Daniel Novak, Co-Founder and CEO of ASIC, stated, “The 208 miners are capable of generating a royalty stream of approximately ~USD $108,000 per month under current market conditions which will be used to fund further streaming contracts.”

About ASIC Power Company

ASIC gives mining companies access to its innovative cryptocurrency mining streaming contracts and chip pipeline through its partnerships with leading hardware producers. It intends to identify low cost, renewably powered mining operations to implement new financing strategies in the form of royalties and stream contracts globally.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

