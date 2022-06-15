Global Container Terminals Celebrates 25 Years in Delta with Community Open House

Delta, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Container Terminals is excited to announce that we will be hosting an open house at our GCT Deltaport terminal, Canada’s largest container terminal, on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

2022 marks GCT Canada’s 25th year as a member of the Delta community and our 115th year of operations on the BC Waterfront. We wanted to take this opportunity to invite the public for a day of entertainment and education, as well as a rare look inside how GCT Deltaport supports Delta and Canada as a whole. GCT last held an open house at Deltaport in 2010 when we opened our third berth. Since then, we have introduced innovative technologies, new equipment, and practices to make our operations more competitive and sustainable, which we look forward to showcasing at this event.

The event includes a traditional welcome by our neighbour and one of the host nations of GCT Deltaport, the Tsawwassen First Nation. GCT will also recognize the International Day of the Seafarer and thank those seafarers for their service.

Additionally, there will be tours of the terminal, opportunities to view the largest fully electrified on-dock rail yard in North America, and meet with engineers and operations teams to learn more about our equipment and how we operate. Live entertainment will be on the stage all afternoon, and over ten of GCT’s community and supply chain partners will have booths showcasing their activities. As a free family event, there will also be a kid’s zone with activities such as crafts and colouring, a complimentary hot dog bbq, and a celebration cake!

A charity raffle for KidSport Delta is running now through the end of the open house. The winner will receive a brand-new Boomerang e-bike furnished by GCT Canada and Pedego Delta valued at over $4000!

“The goal of this event is to show our gratitude to employees, workforce, and our local neighbours for supporting GCT Canada’s operations in Delta for over 25 years and in Vancouver for over 100 years. We’re proud to be a community-focused, locally headquartered, and Canadian-owned organization, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve been doing at Deltaport to be a leader in sustainability and innovation,” says Eric Waltz, President, GCT Canada.

“We have been waiting for the right opportunity to host a safe and family-friendly event that educates the public on Deltaport’s ongoing operations and the GCT brand at large, including what makes us unique as a local operator. What better way to celebrate our anniversary than with our neighbours!” Daniel Howell, Vice President, Operations, GCT Deltaport

The GCT Deltaport 25th Anniversary Community Open House will take place on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 10:00 am – 2:00 am at the GCT Deltaport Terminal. Online registration is requested in advance through https://globalterminals.com/dp25/

Guests cannot access the terminal directly. All event parking is located at Tsawwassen Mills Shopping Centre (5000 Canoe Pass Way, Delta, BC V4M 4G8 near the Milestones) with a complimentary shuttle service to the Deltaport terminal. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes.

Visit globalterminals.com/dp25/ for more information.

###

About Global Container Terminals

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates four Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. For over a century, GCT has sustainably grown with innovative technology and our industry-leading Global Commitment to the environment and community. Through GCT USA on the East Coast, the company operates two award-winning facilities: GCT New York on Staten Island, NY, and GCT Bayonne in Bayonne, NJ. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC.

Learn more at https://globalterminals.com/

Resources:

Registration Portal: https://secure.globalterminals.com/RSVP/Deltaport-25-Year-Anniversary

Event Website: https://globalterminals.com/dp25/

GCT LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-container-terminals/

GCT Twitter: https://twitter.com/globalterminals

GCT Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlobalContainerTerminals/



CBJ Newsmakers