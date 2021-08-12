Global Helium Corp. Adds Second Core Area and Additional Acreage in Saskatchewan’s Helium Fairway

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (the “Company” or “Global”), an established team of global helium industry experts, is pleased to announce it has established an initial position in a second core area in Saskatchewan. The new acreage, when combined with the Company’s current land position, increases Global’s land holdings to over 405,000 acres in southern Saskatchewan.

The Company has established a core area at Vermillion Hills, approximately 150 kilometers northeast of Swift Current, of 135,015 ha (333,630 acres). The company has now established a second core area south of Regina where Global was recently awarded a new land permit consisting of 29,180 ha (72,105 acres). Combined, Global has increased its total land holdings in Saskatchewan to approximately 164,195 ha (405,725 acres).

The Company’s land permits are in the famed Saskatchewan “helium fairway”, home of the majority of Canada’s helium production and where widely published data has identified the presence of helium. The original helium discoveries were made pre-1960 as early explorers for oil and natural gas in Saskatchewan found “inert, non-flammable or non-combustible gas” containing primarily helium and nitrogen.

At this stage, the Company is aggressively increasing its land position to a establish several core areas within Saskatchewan’s helium fairway. The helium fairway extends into southern Alberta and northern Montana, which are also known helium areas and are the center of active helium exploration and development today. Global is actively engaged in negotiating North American opportunities and aims to become one of the largest and most prolific landholders and helium producers in North America.

Wes Siemens, President of Global, commented, “This new acreage significantly expands our land position within the helium fairway. In addition to significant helium prospectivity, southern Saskatchewan has access to road, rail, pipeline and power infrastructure and attractive fiscal terms, including a 4.25% royalty rate. We believe southern Saskatchewan has the potential to be a significant contributor to the global helium market and we are excited to position our company in this area.”

The Company also announces the grant of 900,000 stock options to certain consultants, directors, and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company’s option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.61 and have a term of two years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GLOBAL HELIUM CORPORATION

“Wes Siemens”

Wes Siemens, P.Eng.

President

For more information:

Global Helium Investor Relations

Tel: +1 877 816 8163

info@globalhelium.com

About Global Helium

Global Helium is an exploration stage company focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing hundreds of thousands of acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway.

Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this internal announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are made as of the date of this internal announcement and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.



CBJ Newsmakers