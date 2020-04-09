GLOBAL NEWS ARTICLE FEATURING DATAMETREX WORK FOR US GOVERNMENT ON COVID-19

TORONTO, April 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) is pleased to share a link to an article released by Global News on April 8, 2020 highlighting the important work the Company completed for the US Government to identify foreign involvement in the social media discussions surrounding COVID-19 and Coronavirus.

https://globalnews.ca/news/6793733/coronavirus-conspiracy-theories-russia-china/ “It’s exciting for us as a company to attract mainstream media attention on the work we do. My team is very proud to be one of the pieces used to protect democracy from propaganda in social media. Since releasing the COVID-19 report for the US government, we have had many interviews with journalist and we look forward to continuing to share our technology and findings in this fashion,” says Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.About Datametrex AI LimitedDatametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com).

