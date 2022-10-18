Global One Media Signs a Strategic Partnership With eResearch Corporation

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global One Media, a 360-degree marketing agency targeting young capital markets investors, announces a strategic partnership with a leading investment research firm, eResearch Corporation.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, eResearch is a privately-owned, respected source for institutional-quality, equity research with 22 years of proven expertise. Aligning with Global One Media, the company focuses primarily on mid-cap, public companies from various sectors. Offering a fundamental analysis of corporations, research reports published by eResearch allow investors to make calculated and informed decisions.

A dedicated playlist created by Global One Media will showcase video interviews with Chris Thompson, President & Director of Research at eResearch, following the publication of new research reports. This playlist is a treasure trove of investment strategies and insights for savvy investors in the know.

The playlist will be further distributed on Global One Media’s extensive social reach of viewers and subscribers on its YouTube channel and via podcasts on Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, Podomatic, Apple Music, and Google Podcasts.

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Chris Thompson says “We are delighted to announce the launch of our media creation and distribution partnership with Global One Media. At eResearch, we focus on writing institutional-quality, equity research reports about public companies and aim for the widest possible distribution to reach retail and institutional investors worldwide. With Global One Media providing video, audio, and social media creation and distribution services, we know our research reports will reach a wider audience in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. We look forward to working with the Global One Media team to help public companies connect with investors in the media channel that each investor prefers.“

With millions of young, savvy investors turning to social media channels like TikTok for investment advice, Global One Media also announces the upcoming launch of its TikTok channel. Via this medium, and its extensive existing social reach, Global One hopes to democratize institutional equity research and investment insights.

Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media shares “This collaboration with eResearch is a great way for Global One Media to provide our network of investors and potential investors with great quality, in-depth analysis of various stocks. By presenting the information in a way that is fun and easy to digest and understand, we aim to democratize access to equity research. Our reach will allow companies to be exposed to millennial and Gen Z investors in particular, who typically consume investment information on social media, and would not otherwise hear about those companies.“

Global One Media aims to empower retail investors by giving them ready access to investment insights and high-quality research and data. Arming them with equity information through appealing, informative, quality content will allow young investors to make sound investment choices.

Key Points:

Canada-based eResearch is a respected source for institutional-quality, equity research focused primarily on small- and mid-cap companies.

Global One Media’s collaboration with eResearch will give its customers access to high-quality and insightful research.

Video interviews by Global One Media will follow the publication of new research reports, to throw light on the key findings and takeaways.

These videos will be further distributed on Global One Media’s extensive social reach on YouTube and via podcasts on Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible, Podomatic, Apple Music, and Google Podcast.

Global One Media also announces the launch of its TikTok channel to reach the young, savvy group of investors who get their investment insights from social media.

About Global One Media

Global One Media (https://globalonemedia.com) is an innovative investor-focused, demand generation, and digital marketing agency solving the needs of small and mid-cap listed companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for brand positioning and strategic communications across all industries, specializing in investor engagement and growth marketing for listed and pre-IPO companies. Using hyper-targeted digital marketing tools, our global experts help clients connect with key investor audiences around the world and propel them toward measurable business success.

Key services offered include: Social Media Management & Advertising | Content Creation & Video Interviews | Email Distribution & Marketing | Website Design & Development | Virtual Investment Summits

About eResearch Corporation

eResearch Corporation is a respected source for institutional-quality, equity research focused primarily on small- and mid-cap companies. The focus is on identifying companies that have interesting prospects, sound management, and significant potential for share price appreciation. The company complements its corporate research coverage with a diversified selection of informative, insightful, and thought-provoking research publications from a wide variety of investment professionals. The professional investment research and analysis is provided directly to the subscriber network of discerning investors, electronically through its website (https://eresearch.com), other popular financial websites, and institutional research distribution channels, including FactSet, Refinitiv, and S&P Capital IQ.

For all press or media inquiries, please contact Global One Media at [email protected].

Contact Information:

Dito Ramadhan

Digital Marketing Manager

[email protected]

+65 9420 8605

