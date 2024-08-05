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Global Power Solutions Corp. Submits Expression of Interest for 15 MW Waste-to-Energy Project in Democratic Republic of Congo

Global Power Solutions Corp. Submits Expression of Interest for 15 MW Waste-to-Energy Project in Democratic Republic of Congo

CBJ Newsmakers

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