Global Uranium Corp. Announces Completion of Geological Mapping at the Airline Project in Wyoming

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Calgary, Alberta — Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that detailed geological mapping has been completed at the Airline Project in the Wind River Basin of central Wyoming. The mapping program represents the first component of the 2025 field program at Airline, which also included a radiometric survey, as well as hand samples for geochemical assay and mineralogical analysis. The results of those additional datasets will be reported as they become available.

The mapping was completed over one week by Big Rock Exploration in late October 2025 and improved the Company’s understanding of stratigraphy and structure at Airline. Multiple key geological units were validated across the study area (Figure 1). The Tertiary Wagon Bed Formation was confirmed to be widespread, displaying characteristic tuffaceous sandstones, interbedded tuffs, and granola- or popcorn-style weathering textures. Archean crystalline basement was mapped in several locations, including granite and monzogranite with abundant pegmatitic dikes, deep weathering, and bleaching near the overlying unconformity. Several Flathead Sandstone outcrops were identified on the western side of the study area. The contact between the Wagon Bed Formation and the Archean basement was mapped in several locations and remains one of the most important stratigraphic targets on the property, as earlier radiometric anomalies appear to originate close to this unconformity. Mapping also documented several arkosic sandstone outcrops that share similarities with the Wind River Formation, including porous textures and local iron-oxide nodules.

Two priority horizons have emerged from the fieldwork. The first is the unconformity between the Wagon Bed Formation and the Archean granite, where anomalous radioactivity, bleaching, and clay alteration were documented. The second is a discrete arkosic sandstone horizon informally referred to as the “Scorpion Unit,” where radiometric highs coincide with favorable textures and local structures. All accessible rocks on the property were oxidized to varying degrees, and no reduced ground was encountered. Several hand samples collected near the unconformity displayed intense clay alteration, hematite replacing former pyrite crystals, and uranium-bearing minerals such as autunite and a possible occurrence of metatorbernite, which was visible under ultraviolet light. Mineralogical identification is pending thin-section work; no conclusions have been drawn regarding mineral origin or paragenesis at this stage.

The mapping dataset will be integrated with the forthcoming ground-based radiometric grid, as well as geochemical assays and mineralogical results. A combined interpretation will support refined stratigraphic modelling and drill-target development for 2026. Future fieldwork may include additional focused mapping in the eastern and northeastern parts of the property, where further exposures of the unconformity and arkosic sandstone units may refine the exploration model. Additional work is also suggested in the northwest of the project area, where orthophotos indicate further potential for contact zones between granites and Eocene sediments.

Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium, commented: “This mapping program has strengthened our geological understanding of the Airline Project and confirmed several important features that warrant further work. These results will play a meaningful role in refining our next steps and informing our broader exploration strategy.”



Figure 1. Updated geological map of the study area on the western group of BLM claims on the Airline Project.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., Global Uranium’s Vice President of Exploration, and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see its technical report entitled, “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of Northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp. and NexGen Energy Ltd. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

On Behalf of The Management Team

Ungad Chadda

CEO

587-330-0045

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, exploration efforts on the Project.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include the risk that exploration of the Project may not continue, whether as a result of a lack of financial resources, a failure to receive the requisite permits or approvals; the risk that exploration of the Project will not progress as currently contemplated and, that, even if exploration does proceed as anticipated, such exploration activities may not achieve their anticipated outcomes; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral projects, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; the risk that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company; risks related to joint ventures and the other risks and factors identified by the Company in its continuous disclosure filings, filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffd19395-7fba-4ae5-b054-a9679b8ef9f7



CBJ Newsmakers