Gluskin Sheff announces expansion of client offering with new insurance solution

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (“Gluskin Sheff”), the private wealth management platform of Onex Corporation (“Onex”) (TSX: ONEX), today announced that Zak Goldman, Jonah Mayles and Brett Okorofsky have joined Gluskin Sheff Financial Services Inc. (“GSFS”) from Sterling Park Financial Group (“Sterling Park”), a leading Canadian insurance advisory firm with expertise in tax and estate planning.

Gluskin Sheff clients can now directly access customized insurance solutions to address their individual needs through GSFS, a subsidiary of Gluskin Sheff.

“At Gluskin Sheff, we strive to provide our clients with outstanding service, advice and solutions. Insurance is a key component of building a holistic wealth plan and allows our clients to protect, access and transfer their wealth to achieve their financial goals,” said Dave Kelly, Head of Gluskin Sheff. “We are excited to bring this important part of wealth planning in-house. The customized insurance solutions offered through Gluskin Sheff Financial Services Inc. aim to not only prepare and protect our clients, their families and businesses from potentially unforeseen situations, but also help to sustain their legacy for generations to come.”

Specializing in creating highly innovative and comprehensive solutions for both families and business owners, GSFS provides custom strategies that are tailored to offer high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients further wealth solutions to address common issues that impact their families and businesses, including:

Tax-efficient strategies

Liquidity solutions

Intergenerational transfer of wealth planning

Strategic philanthropy solutions and charitable giving

“We create tax-efficient and flexible plans that can adapt to changing circumstances in our clients’ family, finances and business,” said Jonah Mayles, Vice President, Insurance and Estate Planning Specialist, Gluskin Sheff Financial Services Inc. “Our team of seasoned professionals are committed to working alongside clients to ensure they are prepared for all of life’s events. Furthermore, we are thrilled to be joining an organization who not only understands the importance of integrating solutions that optimize financial outcomes, but one whose values and approach to serving clients so closely aligns with our own.”

The insurance specialists joining GSFS have been working together since January 2018 and have previously partnered with Gluskin Sheff to provide our clients a range of tailored insurance solutions. The team brings with them a breadth of expertise in tax and estate planning, as well as strong relationships with industry accountants, lawyers and other professionals, as well as potential new opportunities to expand on the client experience for both existing and prospective investors.

About Gluskin Sheff:

Since 1984, Gluskin Sheff has served the private wealth needs of high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions across Canada and the U.S. through unwavering attention to client service coupled with proprietary investment solutions, including private credit, private & public equities, fixed income & credit alternatives. Based in Toronto, Gluskin Sheff manages approximately $8 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2022) and was acquired by Onex in 2019. For more information on Gluskin Sheff, please visit: www.gluskinsheff.com.

Disclaimers:

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “potential”, “anticipates” and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated herein. Except as may be required under applicable Canadian regulatory requirement, neither Onex nor Gluskin Sheff are under any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

