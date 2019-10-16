GM and UAW Reach Tenative Deal

CBJ — A tentative agreement has been reached between General Motors and the United Auto Workers following more than a month of bargaining, and a bitter strike that has resulted in the temporary shutdown of factories, including ones in Oshawa and St. Catharines, Ontario.

It appeared a deal was getting close when it was revealed GM’s CEO Mary Barra became part of the talks.

Strikers may stay on picket line for another couple of days while the final contract is being assembled. Also, the full membership will vote on the agreement.

About 49,000 hourly workers in the U.S. went out on strike. Due to a shortage in inventory, it forced the shutdown of Canadian operations, putting several thousand people here out of work.

Terms of the tentative four-year contract have not yet been revealed, but it likely will include modest pay increases. One sticking point during the protracted negotiations was a demand by the UAW that GM build new vehicles in U.S. factories. It’s still not clear how that would impact operations in Canada, if that agreement is broadened.

GM and other carmakers have found it tough in recent years due largely to the struggles associated with transitioning to electric and autonomous vehicles and what it will mean for the future of the auto industry and its workers.

@CanBizJournal