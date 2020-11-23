GM Recalling 7 Million Vehicles

CBJ — General Motors has announced plans to recall nearly 7 million vehicles to replace potential dangerous Takata air bag inflators.

The affected vehicles are some large pickup trucks and SUVs. About 6 million of the 7 million vehicles on recall are in the United States. About 500,000 are estimated to be in Canada.

GM believes the vehicles are safe but will not fight the decision in court after being told by the US. government it had to carry through with the domestic recall. It will cost the company an estimated $1.2 billion, or th equivalent of about one-third of its net income so far this year.

GM will recall full-size pickup trucks and SUVs from the 2007 through 2014 model years, including the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups. The Silverado is GM’s top-selling vehicle and the second-best selling vehicle in the U.S. Also covered are the Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe and Avalanche, the Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500, and the GMC Yukon.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

