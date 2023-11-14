goeasy Ltd. Announces Currency Swap Agreement for US$550 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY) (“goeasy” or the “Company”), one of Canada’s leading non-prime consumer lenders, is pleased to announce that in connection with the offering (the “Offering”) of its US$550 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 (the “Notes”), which was announced on November 13, 2023, it has now also entered into a currency swap agreement (the “Currency Swap”) to reduce the Canadian dollar equivalent cost of borrowing on the Notes to 8.79% per annum, by fixing the foreign currency exchange rate for the proceeds from the Offering, consistent with the Company’s previous announcement of its intention to do so. Before giving effect to the Currency Swap, the coupon on the Notes is 9.25% per annum. After giving effect to the Currency Swap, goeasy estimates that the net proceeds from the Offering will be approximately C$745 million after deducting fees and estimated expenses.

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by approximately 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,100 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company’s history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.1 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.2 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations regarding the completion and the use of proceeds of the Notes offering, the guarantee of the Notes by certain of goeasy’s current and future subsidiaries, the entry into and effect of the Currency Swap and the redemption of the 2024 Notes. In certain cases, forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aim”, “plan”, “believe”, “budget”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “foresee”, “target” or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company’s operations, economic factors and the industry generally. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Some important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, goeasy’s ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, offer products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, compete, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls.

