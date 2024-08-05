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Gold Approaches $4,700 and the Shovels Are Already Moving: Construction-Stage Producers Race to Capture the Supply Gap

Gold Approaches $4,700 and the Shovels Are Already Moving: Construction-Stage Producers Race to Capture the Supply Gap

CBJ Newsmakers

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