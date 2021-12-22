Goldcliff Closes Flow Through Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that the Company has closed a Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of 1,950,000 Flow Through shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of $195,000. Proceeds from the offering will be applied to drilling and exploration activities at the Kettle Valley gold/silver project located near Rock Creek, B.C. Total cash Finders’ Fees (7%) of $11,900 were paid. The shares are subject to a resale restriction of four months from the date of closing.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

