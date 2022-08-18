Goldcliff Samples 170 g/t Silver at Kettle Valley

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation (“Goldcliff” or the “Company”) (GCN: TSX.V, GCFFF: OTCBB PINKS) reports that follow up surface sampling at the Kettle Valley Au-Ag (gold/silver) project near Rock Creek in southern British Columbia has yielded strong silver values. Following the completion of the reconnaissance drill programme, prospecting was undertaken to explore rock cuts along a drill access trail approximately 150 metres westerly from the Cliff Zone epithermal gold-silver target.

Along the drill access trail to the southernmost drill site numerous angular, milky white quartz fragments ranging up to 50 cm were found scattered in dioritic rocks over an area measuring 20 by 35 metres. The angularity of the quartz indicates a local source. Disseminated grains of galena (lead) were present in many fragments. Composite sample (WR22-03), consisting of numerous fragments, assayed 170 g/t Ag along with highly elevated values in lead, bismuth, tellurium and the second highest molybdenum value to date. The gold component was low, assaying 0.065 g/t Au.

The quartz fragment texture and distinct geochemical composition differ markedly from the epithermal Au-Ag Cliff Zone suggesting that this is more likely intrusive related mineralization. Very significant is that similar looking quartz was found along a logging road 525 metres to the north. Here sample KV21-18 also in dioritic terrain assayed 88.5 g/t Ag and contained highly anomalous lead, bismuth, tellurium and molybdenum.

While this mineralization does not currently constitute a stand-alone new target at Kettle Valley, it is further strong evidence of a robust hydrothermal system that is pregnant with precious metals. Further prospecting and field work will resume at Kettle Valley in September.

Warner Gruenwald, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at [email protected].

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: “George W. Sanders”

George W. Sanders, President

