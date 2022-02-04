Golden Tag Initiates 2022 Brand Awareness Program

TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the “Company“) (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated a program for 2022 to increase investor awareness, and to improve trading liquidity of the Company’s shares on both the TSXV and the OTCQB.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: “These additional efforts will increase our messaging and brand awareness across a number of platforms, helping investors come to understand the significant value proposition of, we believe, owning shares in Golden Tag represents. Our 100% owned San Diego project, located in Durango Mexico, boasts a sizable multi-million-ounce 43-101 compliant silver resource, and these known zones are being expanded through organic exploration successes currently underway. We look forward to meeting with our investor base over the coming months.”

The program will have an estimated cost of approximately $260,000(1) consisting of the following:

Provider Services Term Cost Proactive Investors North

America Inc. Comprehensive coverage of Company news, interviews in video and written formats, content to be featured on Proactive websites and further distributed through multinational network. Proactive will also provide digital advertising services. 1 year commencing March 1, 2021, and then renewed automatically for successive term periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company. The next term commences March 1, 2022. CND$25,000 Machai Capital Inc. Digital awareness services (including branding and content and data optimization). 6 months commencing Feb 3, 2022, thereafter, may be renewed upon mutual written agreement of the parties. CND$50,000 Nai Interactive Ltd. Advanced online & social media program for Chinese and English readers online through social media, the NAI500 website and email subscription list. 6 months commencing Feb 1, 2022, thereafter, may be renewed upon mutual written agreement of the parties. CND$25,000 Erik Wetterling Website sponsorship, coverage of Company news, and social media support. 6 months commencing January 1, 2022, thereafter, may be renewed upon mutual written agreement of the parties. US$10,050 WSS Ltd. Advanced online & social media program, with comprehensive coverage of news releases, interviews and other company generated content. 6 months commencing February 15, 2022 CND$25,000

(1)Assumes all contracts are renewed during 2022

All of the service providers are at arm’s length to the Company and have no other relationship with the Company except pursuant to the Agreements. All Agreements are subject to the approval of the TSXV. None of the service providers have any interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, except for Eric Wetterling who indirectly owns 56,000 common shares.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.



For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: 416-504-2020

Email: info@goldentag.ca

www.goldentag.ca

Cautionary Statement:

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the marketing and investor services that will be provided to the Company, potential impacts on share price or valuation, changes in liquidity or trading volumes. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the ability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company or its service providers; disruptions in information systems upon which its service providers relies in connection with the delivery of its services to the Company; and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



