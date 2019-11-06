Goldgroup Announces the Resignations of Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess from the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) announces that Keith Piggott and Harry Burgess have resigned from the Board of Directors pursuant to the Company’s Majority Voting Policy. The Company would like to thank Mr. Piggott and Mr. Burgess for their time, services, and for the valuable contributions made during their time with the Company.

