Goldgroup Provides a Legal Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldgroup Mining Inc. (“Goldgroup” or the “Company”) (TSX:GGA, OTC:GGAZF, BMV SIX:GGAN.MX) provides a response to DynaResource, Inc.’s (“DynaUSA”) news release from December 20, 2019. The Company is currently awaiting the written judgment of the 11th Federal Circuit Collegiate Court in México to be published to assess its contents and reasons for judgment. The Company will continue to pursue all legal avenues in Mexico to achieve a favorable resolution to the DynaUSA dispute.

In addition, the Company will continue the enforcement of the final judgment from the United States District Court for the District of Colorado (the “Court”) which confirmed the Company’s previously announced favorable award in the arbitration against DynaUSA. See news releases dated August 31, 2016 and May 14, 2019. The order accompanying the final judgment, dated May 9, 2019, rejected every argument DynaUSA raised since the favorable result Goldgroup reached in the 2016 arbitration.Further legal proceedings might occur in the U.S. or Mexico. As of the date of this release, however, Goldgroup has a final judgment and detailed order confirming the expansive relief set forth in the arbitration award. About GoldgroupGoldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including a 50% interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico and Ecuador. Goldgroup’s mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.comOn behalf of the Board of DirectorsInvestor Relations

