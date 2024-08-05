GoldHaven Resources Announces Summer Exploration Plans on Magno & Three Guardsman Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce it has mobilized its geological team and has begun its exploration efforts across the 100%-owned Magno and Three Guardsman projects, located in Northern British Columbia.

GoldHaven’s fully funded 2025 exploration program is set to advance its highly prospective assets, the Magno and Three Guardsman projects. At the Magno Project, systematic sampling and structural mapping will target skarn and replacement-style mineralization with the goal of vectoring toward a potential porphyry source linked to the Cassiar Batholith. Meanwhile, at the Three Guardsmen Project, the team will build on 2024 results that outlined classic porphyry-style alteration zonation within granitic units—considered strong supporting evidence for the existence of a large-scale mineralized system at depth. Together, these programs provide multiple opportunities to further develop and expand the projects knowledge leading towards our goal of a 2026 drill campaign.

Magno Project

The Company holds 100% ownership of the Magno mineral claims in British Columbia. The Project spans 30,573.53 hectares and is situated within the historically rich Liard Mining Division. The Project is accessible via Highway 37, which crosses the southeastern claim area, providing good access for future exploration and development work.

The Magno Project hosts several critical metals, including tin (Sn), indium (In), zinc (Zn), silver (Ag) gold (Au), tungsten (W), and gallium (Ga) which are essential for various industries, including electronics, defense, batteries, and green energy technologies. Additionally, the Project hosts several different styles of base metal (zinc-lead) mineralization, including skarn and carbonate replacement styles along with potential for deeper porphyry-associated copper-molybdenum-tin mineralization. GoldHaven is looking to apply new geological research to potentially overlooked areas to analyze a broad range of metals and use as vectors to potential porphyry mineralization.

Figure 1: Magno property with BC regional geology highlighting historical work and present showings

Magno Exploration Program:

GoldHaven will field a ten-person geological team for its 2025 program, based in a fully serviced multi-room facility in the Cassiar area, providing close access to the Project. Working in two-person crews, the team will systematically cover the more than 30-kilometre north–south strike length of the Cassiar Terrane. The program is designed to identify and sample widespread skarn and replacement-style mineralization, with a particular focus on geochemical zonation and mappable geothermal gradients that may provide vectors toward deeper mineralizing systems.

The Cassiar Terrane hosts several of the Magno property’s key mineralized showings, where sampling has returned significant values including 110 to 1,749 ppm tin and up to 5.58% zinc (Johnston, 2024). Historical work by Eveready (2003) further highlighted the property’s potential, reporting grades of 6.2% Zn, 28.2% Pb and 820 g/t Ag over 1.2 metres. Priority exploration areas include the Magno, Middle and Upper D, Kuhn, and Dead Goat zones. Geologically, the Cassiar Terrane overlies the Cretaceous-age Cassiar Batholith—a biotite- and hornblende-bearing granite intrusive interpreted as a potential driver for the region’s mineralizing fluids.

This work will provide two major benefits. First, it will advance GoldHaven’s understanding of the distribution and genesis of critical metals such as indium, gallium, and germanium, along with silver, zinc, and lead replacement-style targets within the Cassiar Terrane. The presence and zonation of these metals within skarn systems are often directly linked to the larger magmatic-hydrothermal processes responsible for porphyry development. Second, the resulting geochemical data will help refine and prioritize targets for future geophysical surveys—vectoring exploration toward porphyry-style mineralization within the Cassiar Batholith, where the ultimate prize is the discovery of a gold- and copper-rich system at depth.

Data generated from this geochemical program, when integrated with detailed structural mapping, will support vectoring toward potential fluid pathways emanating from the Cassiar Batholith—which may host a buried porphyry system.

Figure 2: Magno project overview including the terrain, August 2025

Figure 3: A secured historical Adit located within the Magno project

Three Guardsman Project

The Three Guardsmen property comprises 14 contiguous mineral tenures covering 16,234 hectares within the Atlin Mining Division of northwestern British Columbia. The Company holds 100% ownership of the Three Guardsman mineral claims which are strategically located near Haines Junction.

Figure 4: Three Guardsman Project location in Northwestern BC highlighting showings and past producing projects nearby

The Guardsmen Project sits within a geologically prospective terrane known to host copper- and gold-bearing skarn mineralization, as well as polymetallic systems. Historical exploration across the property has identified copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and magnetite mineralization across multiple showings. Notably, transitions from Cu/Ag-rich zones to Bi/Te/Au-rich domains suggest analogues to Hedley-style skarns, with potential for distal, gold-enriched systems—key exploration targets moving forward.

The project is situated within Late Cretaceous terrane known to host significant porphyry deposits such as Casino and Red Mountain. GoldHaven’s exploration strategy focuses on geochemical and geophysical surveys aimed at identifying granitic intrusions that may represent the porphyry sources associated with the skarn mineralization observed at surface.

Three Guardsman Exploration Program:

Following the completion of the 2–3-week Magno field program, GoldHaven’s exploration team will mobilize through Whitehorse on route to the Three Guardsmen Project, where a 10-day exploration campaign is planned.

The team will build on the 2024 exploration work at the Three Guardsmen Project, which included localized geological mapping and systematic rock sampling on a grid. That program successfully identified classic porphyry-style alteration zonation—particularly within the granitic units underlying mineralized skarn horizons. These patterns are considered strong indicators of a potential porphyry source at depth.

Drawing on techniques and insights developed during the establishment of the Magno program, the team aims to expand mapping efforts across the Three Guardsmen property, with a focus on further delineating propylitic, phyllic, and potassic alteration zones identified in the previous season. This integrated approach will help refine priority target areas for future drilling.

GoldHaven’s technical team will be advancing the Three Guardsmen Project toward the first phase of systematic exploration, focused on testing these high-priority porphyry and skarn targets. Alongside Magno, the project is positioning itself as a compelling and underexplored opportunity in the search for critical, strategic and base metals.

“We are excited to launch our summer work programs at the Magno and Three Guardsman Projects in northern British Columbia—two highly prospective assets in our portfolio. Leveraging results from prior exploration and the recently completed comprehensive data compilation over both projects, our technical team has targeted key areas of focus with strong mineralization potential. The program will be led in the field by Company Director Gerry Diakow, with Michael Garagan serving as Technical Lead, and Jean Pautler as P. Geo to ensure disciplined execution and geological oversight throughout the campaign” – Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources Corp.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

[email protected]

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the possible acquisition of the future projects, the Company’s expectation that it will be successful in enacting its business plans, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: “believes”, “will”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “should”, “potential”, “scheduled”, or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company’s latest interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company’s Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

