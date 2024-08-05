GoldHaven Resources Provides Exploration Update on Magno Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GoldHaven Resources Corp. (“GoldHaven” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration work program on the 100% owned Magno Project located in Northern British Columbia.

Highlights

The Magno Project field program is halfway complete, with systematic sampling and detailed mapping advancing understanding of larger, deeper targets linked to Cretaceous magmatism and extensive surface skarn mineralization.

The project features multiple mineralization styles sharing common fluid pathways, enabling a holistic interpretation of the consolidated Cassiar Stock system, including connections between mineralized skarns and intrusive structures.

At the Magno and D zones, structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization with high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn (exceeding 2,000 ppm Ag) has been confirmed, alongside emerging indium and gallium potential, drawing similarities to Coeur Mining’s Silvertip Project.

Mapping at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones has delineated skarn horizons with potential for up to 2 km strike extensions, featuring diopside-garnet assemblages, scheelite, and crosscutting structures indicating broader exploration upside.

Magno Summer 2025 Field Program

GoldHaven’s fully funded 2025 exploration program has passed the halfway mark, with the team making strong progress through systematic sampling and detailed structural and mineralization mapping. The program is designed to advance the Company’s understanding of the potential for larger and deeper targets linked to the Cretaceous magmatism, while also evaluating the extensive surface skarn and carbonate replacement-style mineralization across the project. Initial samples are being prepared for shipment to ALS Global in Whitehorse, Yukon. The results are expected to provide important catalysts and direction for advancing the Magno Project.

The Magno Project hosts multiple styles of mineralization that appear to share common fluid pathways and heat sources, reflecting a series of related mineralizing events. By consolidating the Cassiar Stock and its associated mineralized showings into a single claim package, GoldHaven’s technical team now has the rare advantage of interpreting the system as a whole rather than in isolated pieces. Even after limited fieldwork, the team has been able to connect mineralized skarns with north–south parallel contacts and crosscutting northeast-trending structures, where narrow apophyses of Cretaceous age Cassiar Stock intrude the surrounding Cassiar Terrane sediments.

A portion of the team’s work has been directed toward confirmation sampling, including high-grade surface samples along with historic trench and chip sample intercepts. These efforts were further advanced through the addition of new extensions to historic chip and channel samples, concentrated in areas of known mineralization such as the Magno and Kuhn zones, where historical resource estimates have been reported by previous operators.

Magno and D Zones

Exploration at Magno Central (encompassing the Magno and D zones) has confirmed the presence of structurally controlled skarn and CRD-style mineralization as well as some unique and poorly exposed hydrothermal mineralization within the Lower Cambrian Atan Group, specifically the Rosella Formation, which comprises limestone, marble, and clastic limestones. Historically, these zones have been well known for Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization; however, the team aims to expand on more recent discoveries indicating the presence of indium (In) and gallium (Ga). Mineralization is characterized by sulphur-rich, redox-driven skarns hosting massive galena with associated sphalerite and magnetite. Both historical sampling and recent sampling by James Turner P.Geo has verified high silver values from these structurally controlled skarns exceeding 2,000 ppm Ag from galena-dominated zones.

Figure 1: Large galena ore sample found within the Magno Zone (2025 Summer Field Program)

At both the Magno zones, mineralization is structurally controlled, occurring as bedding-parallel, conformable “manto” bodies as well as crosscutting “chimney”-style mineralization, with an overall northeast trend cutting through the Rosella Group limestones. Comparisons can be drawn to Coeur Mining Inc.’s Silvertip Project, located within the same Cassiar Terrane north of the Magno property, which provides a strong analogue for the potential development of deeper, contact-parallel, large-scale skarn systems at Magno. The D zone uniquely shares analogies with the Magno but additionally contains some impressive zones of massive sulphides which carry textural similarities to hydrothermal mineralization. More work is required to understand the D zone in greater detail, but its presence suggests a larger, longer-lasting, multiphase and potentially multi-deposit style district within Magno than previously imagined.

Kuhn and Dead Goat:

Mapping and sampling in the Kuhn Zone during the August field program focused on verifying historic trenches and conducting detailed mapping of both the prospective area and the mineralogical zonation of the skarns. Two principal skarn horizons, the Lower and Upper 3a skarns, have been delineated, traced for 640 m and 206 m respectively, with the potential to extend along strike for up to 2 km each. The Lower 3a skarn, generally well exposed, follows the Boya–Rosella Group contact, while the Upper 3a skarn lies 10–20 m stratigraphically above and is more poorly exposed.

Skarn mineral zonation is dominated by diopside–garnet assemblages, with additional zones containing tremolite, pyrrhotite, and scheelite. The skarns pinch and swell along strike, with variable widths. Historical reports document scheelite mineralization in zones 1–4 m wide; however, visible scheelite has also been observed in quartzites adjacent to the contact, suggesting potential for increased widths and further exploration upside.

At Kuhn South, the same skarn horizons are present but are crosscut by a northeast-trending structure. Here, skarn mineralization is oriented NE, characterized by a silicified diopside–garnet core with pervasive sphalerite banding.

Similar mineralization is present at the Dead Goat showing, a north–south striking skarn composed of diopside, garnet, pyrrhotite, and scheelite, ranging from 1 m to several m in width, with a surface expression of up to 200 m.

Figure 2: Magno project overview including the terrain, August 2025

Figure 3: Goldhaven Team member Brandon Sainsbury exploring on Magno property, August 2025

Figure 4: CEO Rob Birmingham, Director Gerry Diakow and head geologist Michael Garagan pose over Magno project, August 2025

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: “We are pleased to provide an update on the exploration program at the Magno Project, which commenced in August and has already delivered encouraging progress. The program has focused on validating historical high-grade mineralization, with the team successfully accessing a significant portion of the expansive 30,000-hectare property. Numerous rock and chip samples have been collected and will be submitted for analysis upon program completion. The Project benefits from established road access and excellent on-site accommodations—remnants of past mining activity in and around Magno—allowing the team to operate efficiently and maximize productive time in the field. Our dedicated team is on track with detailed structural mapping and sampling, paving the way to delineate the deeper-rooted systems and unlock the full polymetallic potential of this expansive property.”

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

