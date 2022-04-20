Gold’n Futures Reports Check Assays on Samples From 2021/22 Drill Program & New Website Video, Hercules Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the “Company” or “Gold’n Futures”) is pleased to report it has completed check assays on 25 selected drill core samples. These samples are from intersections of the Golden Mile gold zone and originally returned from approximately 1 gram per tonne gold (g/t Au) or greater as reported in the Company news releases dated January 24th and February 23rd, 2022.

DDH From To Width Final Reassay

FA-GRA Absolute

Difference Absolute

Difference (m) (m) (m) Au g/t Au g/t Au g/t % HR21-01 78.00 79.00 1.00 1.04 0.98 0.06 6% HR21-01 84.45 85.50 1.05 1.80 2.76 0.96 35% HR21-01 85.50 86.50 1.00 2.84 2.61 0.23 9% HR21-02 144.25 145.00 0.75 2.04 1.95 0.09 5% HR21-02 145.00 146.00 1.00 3.89 3.74 0.15 4% HR21-03 34.04 35.05 1.01 5.56 5.08 0.48 9% HR21-03 35.05 36.00 0.95 4.42 4.37 0.05 1% HR21-04 83.00 84.00 1.00 1.11 1.02 0.09 9% HR21-04 84.00 84.67 0.67 1.66 1.65 0.01 1% HR21-05 113.57 114.57 1.00 1.40 1.35 0.05 4% HR21-05 116.20 117.40 1.20 1.30 1.11 0.19 17% HR22-06 158.48 159.50 1.02 13.30 12.50 0.80 6% HR22-06 159.50 160.30 0.80 4.75 4.18 0.57 14% HR22-06 160.30 161.00 0.70 1.22 1.04 0.18 17% HR22-06 161.00 162.00 1.00 2.59 2.54 0.05 2% HR22-07 112.00 112.53 0.53 6.41 6.10 0.31 5% HR22-08 79.74 80.34 0.60 5.85 5.81 0.04 1% HR22-08 84.33 85.00 0.67 1.29 1.15 0.14 12% HR22-08 85.00 86.00 1.00 4.33 4.18 0.15 4% HR22-08 86.00 87.00 1.00 2.40 2.35 0.05 2% HR22-08 88.00 89.00 1.00 1.91 1.57 0.34 22% HR22-08 89.00 90.00 1.00 1.46 1.12 0.34 30% HR22-09 116.00 117.00 1.00 3.38 3.29 0.09 3% HR22-09 117.00 118.00 1.00 6.07 5.14 0.93 18% HR22-10 16.05 17.28 1.23 2.32 2.49 0.17 7%

Table 1. List of the check assays samples with the drill hole number, depth and width of the intersection, the original analysis, check assay and absolute difference. For the description of the analytical methods used please see the paragraph entitled, Methods of Analyses and Assays.

Figure 1. Scatter plot comparing Final Assays with Check Assays, indicating a high correlation

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6704791-164f-4e33-a58f-cade99d66748

The check assays successfully demonstrated that assay methods as used were highly effective with reproduceable results. Seventeen of the samples showed less than 10% difference over the original reported gold contents while the variance of only 3 samples was greater than 20% and can be explained by the nugget effect of gold. The check assay results are within range confirming the effectiveness of the methods used to analyze the core samples from the Hercules gold occurrence.

Stephen Wilkinson, CEO of Gold’n Futures, commented: “The good news from the re-assays is that we can have a high confidence in the sampling and assays being reported for the Golden Mile gold zone and we have no need to find some other method to measure gold grades. However, knowing the Hercules gold zones can be very high-grade, rechecking assays will be a regular undertaking. We expect to continue with the inaugural drill program on the Hercules beginning again following the spring freshet. Later in the summer we expect the proceeds of the sale of 90% of our Brady gold project to fund a significant ramping up of drilling and resource definition.”

Methods of Analyses and Assays

Gold analyses was performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs, ISO Accredited lab) employing codes; 1A2-50 and 1A3-50.

1A2-50: A sample size of 50 grams rock pulp is mixed with fire assay fluxes (borax, soda ash, silica, litharge) and with silver added as a collector. The mixture is placed in a fire clay crucible and heated to finish 1060°C. Upon removal from the assay furnace the crucibles containing the molten slag (lighter material) is carefully poured from the crucible into a mould, leaving a metal button at the base of the mould. The button is then placed in a preheated cupel which absorbs the lead when cupelled at 950°C to recover the silver and gold in a doré bead (Ag doré bead). The entire Ag doré bead is dissolved in aqua regia and the gold content is determined by AA (Atomic Absorption). AA is an instrumental method of determining element concentration by introducing an element in its atomic form, to a light beam of appropriate wavelength causing the atom to absorb light. The reduction in the intensity of the light beam directly correlates with the concentration of the elemental atomic species. On each tray of 42 samples there is two blanks, three sample duplicates and 2 certified reference materials, one high and one low (QC 7 out of 42 samples). We generally rerun all gold by fire assay gravimetric over 5,000 ppb to ensure accurate values

1A350: A sample size of 50 grams rock pulp, is mixed with fire assay fluxes (borax, soda ash, silica, litharge) and with Ag added as a collector and the mixture is placed in a fire clay crucible and heated to 1060°C. Upon removal from the assay furnace the crucibles containing the molten slag (lighter material) is carefully poured from the crucible into a mould, leaving a metal button at the base of the mould. The button is then placed in a preheated cupel which absorbs the lead when cupelled at 950°C to recover the Ag (doré bead) + Au. Au is separated from the Ag in the doré bead by parting with nitric acid. The resulting gold flake is annealed using a torch. The gold flake remaining is weighed gravimetrically on a microbalance.

Detection Limits:

Fire Assay AA Finish: 5 ppb lower, 5000 ppb upper (ppb = pats re billion)

Fire Assay Gravimetric Finish: lower 0.02 g/t, upper 10,000 g/t

New Site Video from Hercules Gold Project

The Company is pleased to also report it has placed a new video of the Hercules property on its website. The new video features an introduction to the property in terms of location, geology and project size and has scenes captured from drone flights over the trenches and outcrops of several of the gold mineralized veins, including the high-grade Golden Mile, the Lucky Strike, Wilkinson Lake and Amede gold veins.

To view the video, please visit Gold’n Futures website and the Hercules Project page at:

https://goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com/projects/hercules/

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a director of the Company.

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project. The Hercules is located 200 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District. The Project is in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp, the 4th largest gold camp in Canada and is 40 km west of the Hardrock-Greenstone gold mine. The Hercules property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres. The property comprises 475 contiguous claim cells (10,052 ha). From the historical work completed on the property, the Company has built an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling in the order of 537 holes. With surface grab samples grading up to Grab samples up 10,374 g/t and channel samples up to 32.96 g/t across 11.6 m, the Hercules gold zones offer top tier targets for the expansion of its historical resources.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.goldnfuturesmineralcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

For further information

Stephen Wilkinson

President and CEO

Phone: 604-687-2038

The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.



CBJ Newsmakers