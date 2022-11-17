Goldstar Acquires Claims in Québec

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the “Agreement”), effective October 27, 2022, with Jean Bernard (the “Owner”) with respect to a property (the “Property”), consisting of 2 claims and covering an area of approximately 120 hectares (1.2 km2).

The Property is located in the Montérégie region of southern Québec.

The Agreement provides for the acquisition of an undivided interest of 100% in the Property by paying the Owner $25,000 plus applicable taxes and issuing 500,000 common shares of the Corporation. Upon commercial production, Goldstar will issue an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation.

Closing is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663

[email protected]

François Perron

President

Telephone: 416-312-4811

[email protected]

