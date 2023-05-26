Goldstar Announces Debt Settlement

MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) announces that an insider of the Corporation has agreed to accept 5,466,666 common shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.06 per share in settlement of the debt in the amount of $328,000 owed to him by the Corporation.

On May 11, 2023 the Corporation announced its intention to proceed with the aforementioned debt settlement at a price to be determined.

Closing is subject to regulatory approval.

For further information, please contact:

David Crevier

Chairman

Telephone: 514-949-6820

[email protected]

